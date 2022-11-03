Bravo: Library events

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., today. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Libby eMagazines.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Make It and Take It Night — 6:30 p.m., today. Create a craft at the Makerspace. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Monthly sessions are identical. November’s project: Paper Christmas village starter kit.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Monday. Screening of “Into the Woods” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., Tuesday. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects, or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

Afterschool Snackers — 4 p.m., Tuesday. This event features Thanksgiving-themed after-school snacks. Register in advance.

Studio KPL — 6:30 p.m., Tuesday. This creative art workshop features an in-depth project. To learn about the theme, contact Christine Walsh at Cwalsh@KearneyGov.org. Advance registration required. $10 materials fee.

Brown Bag Series — noon, Wednesday. Nathan Tye will talk about Kearney Street Railway, presented by UNK History Dept. and Kearney Public Library. Patrons are invited to bring a lunch.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., Nov. 10. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Nov. 10. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Nov. 15. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.