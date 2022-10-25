 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bravo: Kearney Public Library events

  • 0
Kearney Public Library entrance file stock

The Kearney Public Library is located at 2020 First Ave.

 RICK BROWN, YARD LIGHT MEDIA

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Oct. 28. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Mysteries & Thrillers.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Partial solar eclipse seen around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News