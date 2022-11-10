Bravo: Kearney Public Library events

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Library closed — Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

Teen DIY: Mayflower Munch Mix — 1 p.m. or 3 p.m., Monday. Create a snack similar to trail mix. For ages 10-18. Register in advance.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Monday. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for November is “The Other Einstein.” The book for December is “The Girl in His Shadow.” The book for January is “The Vanishing Half.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyNEgov.org.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Tuesday. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m., Tuesday. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tuesday. The theme for November: “A National Treasure: A Nicholas Cage Movies Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., Wednesday. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Alphabet Adventures “H” Week — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., Nov 17. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Nov. 17. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., Nov. 17. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Make It and Take It Night — 6:30 p.m., Nov. 17. Create a craft at the Makerspace. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Monthly sessions are identical. November’s project: Paper Christmas village starter kit.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Nov. 18. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme is holiday and winter reads.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Nov. 22. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Family Game & Puzzle Night — 6:30-8 p.m., Nov. 22. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

Card Crafting — 7 p.m., Nov. 22. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is winter.

Library closed — Nov. 24-25.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Nov. 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Alphabet Adventures “I” Week — 10:30 a.m., Nov. 30. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.