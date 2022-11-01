Bravo: Hometown listings

EVENTS

■ Multicultural Greek Chapters Fall 2022 Yardshow featuring step dance, 7 p.m. today at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Ancient-Future Way of Seeing (A Scholar Academy), including tips on how to perceive the world as a prophet, a priest or an artist, 6:30 p.m. today at Copeland Hall, Room 142 at 2507 11th Ave., on University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. John Lillyman, Mark Hartman, Christopher Morris and Dave Rozema will share their thoughts.

■ Open Mic Night, 7 p.m. today at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Free admission. Features singers, musicians, comedians, poets and story tellers. Ten minute maximum per act. For audiences 21 and older.

■ Planetarium show: "Fermi's Paradox: If We're Not Alone, Where Is Everybody?" at 8 p.m. Friday at UNK Planetarium, Bruner Hall of Science at 2401 11th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8277; UNK.edu/planetariumschedule. Admission by free reserved ticket. Visit UNK.edu/unk-plaetarium.ticketleap.com/. Presented by Adam Jensen of the UNK Physics and Astronomy Dept.

■ Fundraising Banquet featuring comedian Jeremy Nunes, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Elm Creek Lions Club, Elm Creek. Tickets are $50. Presented by Elm Creek Foundation for Success. Visit the Facebook page for Elm Creek Foundation for Success for details and to register.

■ Art Gala presented by Kearney Artists Guild and the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Free admission. The event features artwork for sale by 20 local artists.

■ Still Dancing, a community dance event featuring Curt Pfeil and Friends, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 general or free for students high school and younger. For more information, call or text Martha at 308-730-0154.

■ Daylight Saving Time ends, 2 a.m. Sunday.

■ Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the College of Education Building, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at College of Education, UNK campus. Free admission. Refreshments will be provided.

■ The James E. Smith Conference on World Affairs, featuring lectures, films, presentations and an art show, Nov. 14-15 at Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. 308-865-8401; UNK.edu. Visit UNK.edu to register and for a full schedule.

■ Do you have a free will? An Explanation and Defense of the Free-Thinking Argument (A Scholar Academy), 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Copeland Hall, Room 130 at 2507 11th Ave., on University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. Tim Stratton will present a paper regarding the defense of the big ideas behind the free-thinking argument.

■ Still Dancing, a community dance event featuring music by Dan Dobson, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 12 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 general or free for students high school and younger. For more information call or text Martha at 308-730-0154.

■ The Lone Canary, performing folk and Americana music, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Part of the Folk and Americana Live Music collection.

■ Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission.

■ Annual Fall Soup Festival, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 508 B St., Shelton. 308-647-5123. Donations will be accepted. The food includes chicken noodle soup, chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, carrots and dip and homemade desserts.

■ Scott D. Morris International Food Festival, featuring cultural performances, food and interactive booths, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13 at Health and Sports Center at 2501 15th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Indigenous Heritage Month Celebration, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Still Dancing, a community dance event featuring music by The Shokitanos, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 19 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 general or free for students high school and younger. For more information, call or text Martha at 308-730-0154.

CONCERTS

■ Christopher Williams performs as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Balcony at 10775 Clifton St., Loomis. 308-867-2377. Tickets are $20 in advance or $23 on the day of the show. Williams has toured with Jars of Clay and played with Arlo Guthrie, Phil Keaggy, David Wilcox, Patty Larkin and Ellis Paul.

■ Steve Boldt, senior recital, voice, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ B2wins, Walter and Wagner Caldas, 31-year-old identical twins better known as the Brazilian 2wins who perform a unique type of music, 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege. 308-995-2717; TheTassel.org.

■ Junior recital, Haley West, trombone, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Ming Li Goldston, senior recital, euphonium, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Goldston is a student of music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

■ Koe Wetzel and his blend of country and rock, 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Viaero Center at 609 Platte Road. 308-338-8011; KearneyEvents.net. Tickets are $35-$55. Wetzel released his latest album, "Hell Paso," in September.

■ Jazz at the World, an opportunity to listen or bring your instrument to join in, 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission.

■ Chamber Orchestra Concert featuring UNK students, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Jarana, a Lincoln-based band performing music of South America, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $15 for the general public or $7 for students.

THEATER

■ "Dorothy Meets Alice," presented by the Academy of Children's Theatre, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $8. Directed by Tiffany Stoiber.

■ "Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus," presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20. Based on the teleplay by Val DeCrow and Andrew J. Fenady. Directed by Tory Hooton.

■ "Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical," presented by Crane River Theater, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; www.merrymancenter.org. Tickets are $25-$35 for the general public or $15-$25 for students. A holiday classic, the story follows a young girl who doubts the existence of Santa Claus.