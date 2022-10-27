 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bravo: Hometown listings

Field of Screams

Kyle Brown uses the hunter’s hideaway cabin that he built on his property as part of the Field of Screams fun.

 MARY JANE SKALA, KEARNEY HUB

Glass Pumpkin Sale and Demonstrations, 4-7 p.m. today at Glass Studio, Room 306B, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8253; UNK.edu. Free admission. Live demonstrations of hand blown glass made by glass students and assistant professor of glass Nadine Saylor.

Lip Sync and Royalty Crowning, part of UNK’s 2022 homecoming celebration, 7 p.m. today at Health and Sports Center at 2501 15th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

Don Welch Teachers’ Conference and Poetry Reading, 7 p.m. Friday at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. Featured writers include Jeff Lacey, Dwaine Spieker, Shannon Vesely and Jason Miller.

One Room One Teacher induction ceremony, 3:30 p.m. Friday at College of Education Atrium at 1615 W. 24th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Free admission.

Owl Prowl, a family-friendly educational event focused on owls and other nocturnal creatures, 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Admission is $5 per family or group. Please register at Rowe.Audubon.org/events.

University of Nebraska at Kearney Homecoming Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. The event features bands, marchers and floats from the university and the community.

Field of Screams

Kyle Brown of Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams, right, hides inside a corncob mask while showing off one of his bloody buddies.

Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams, a Halloween attraction, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams at 2174 28th Road, four miles from Kearney. Tickets are $20 per person.

Screening of “The Truman Show,” presented by the UNK Film Club and the UNK Dept. of Communication, 7 p.m. Tuesday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. The 1998 film features Jim Carrey, Ed Harris and Laura Linney.

Art Gala presented by Kearney Artists Guild and the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Free admission. The event features artwork for sale by 20 local artists.

Multicultural Greek Chapters Fall 2022 Yardshow featuring step dance, 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

Planetarium Show: “Fermi’s Paradox: If We’re Not Alone, Where Is Everybody?” 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at UNK Planetarium, Bruner Hall of Science at 2401 11th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8277; UNK.edu/planetariumschedule. Admission by free reserved ticket. Visit UNK.edu/unk-plaetarium.ticketleap.com. Presented by Adam Jensen of the UNK Physics and Astronomy Dept.

Fundraising Banquet featuring comedian Jeremy Nunes, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Elm Creek Lions Club, Elm Creek. Tickets are $50. Presented by Elm Creek Foundation for Success. Visit the Facebook page for Elm Creek Foundation for Success for details and to register.

Annual Fall Soup Festival, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 508 B St., Shelton. 308-647-5123. Donations will be accepted. The food includes chicken noodle soup, chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, carrots and dip and homemade desserts.

Indigenous Heritage Month Celebration, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

Low Brass Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

The Ultimate Variety Show featuring Vegas’ Edwards Twins, 7 p.m. today at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $25-$35. Anthony and Eddie Edwards use state of the art makeup to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday.

Robert Benton performs on the euphonium, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Abbey Nemec, senior clarinet recital, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Christopher Williams performs as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Balcony at 10775 Clifton St., Loomis. 308-867-2377. Tickets are $20 advance or $23 day of the show. Williams has toured with Jars of Clay and played with Arlo Guthrie, Phil Keaggy, David Wilcox, Patty Larkin and Ellis Paul.

Steve Boldt, senior recital, voice, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

B2wins, Walter and Wagner Caldas, 31-year-old identical twins better known as the Brazilian 2wins who perform a unique type of music, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege. 308-995-2717; TheTassel.org.

Ming Li Goldston, senior recital, euphonium, 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Goldston is a student of music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Jazz at the World, an opportunity to listen or bring your instrument to join in, 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission.

