Bravo: Hometown listings

EVENTS

Glass Pumpkin Sale and Demonstrations, 4-7 p.m. today at Glass Studio, Room 306B, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8253; UNK.edu. Free admission. Live demonstrations of hand blown glass made by glass students and assistant professor of glass Nadine Saylor.

Lip Sync and Royalty Crowning, part of UNK’s 2022 homecoming celebration, 7 p.m. today at Health and Sports Center at 2501 15th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

Don Welch Teachers’ Conference and Poetry Reading, 7 p.m. Friday at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. Featured writers include Jeff Lacey, Dwaine Spieker, Shannon Vesely and Jason Miller.

One Room One Teacher induction ceremony, 3:30 p.m. Friday at College of Education Atrium at 1615 W. 24th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Free admission.

Owl Prowl, a family-friendly educational event focused on owls and other nocturnal creatures, 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Admission is $5 per family or group. Please register at Rowe.Audubon.org/events.

University of Nebraska at Kearney Homecoming Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. The event features bands, marchers and floats from the university and the community.

Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams, a Halloween attraction, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams at 2174 28th Road, four miles from Kearney. Tickets are $20 per person.

Screening of “The Truman Show,” presented by the UNK Film Club and the UNK Dept. of Communication, 7 p.m. Tuesday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. The 1998 film features Jim Carrey, Ed Harris and Laura Linney.

Art Gala presented by Kearney Artists Guild and the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Free admission. The event features artwork for sale by 20 local artists.

Multicultural Greek Chapters Fall 2022 Yardshow featuring step dance, 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

Planetarium Show: “Fermi’s Paradox: If We’re Not Alone, Where Is Everybody?” 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at UNK Planetarium, Bruner Hall of Science at 2401 11th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8277; UNK.edu/planetariumschedule. Admission by free reserved ticket. Visit UNK.edu/unk-plaetarium.ticketleap.com. Presented by Adam Jensen of the UNK Physics and Astronomy Dept.

Fundraising Banquet featuring comedian Jeremy Nunes, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Elm Creek Lions Club, Elm Creek. Tickets are $50. Presented by Elm Creek Foundation for Success. Visit the Facebook page for Elm Creek Foundation for Success for details and to register.

Annual Fall Soup Festival, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 508 B St., Shelton. 308-647-5123. Donations will be accepted. The food includes chicken noodle soup, chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, carrots and dip and homemade desserts.

Indigenous Heritage Month Celebration, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

CONCERTS

Low Brass Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

The Ultimate Variety Show featuring Vegas’ Edwards Twins, 7 p.m. today at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $25-$35. Anthony and Eddie Edwards use state of the art makeup to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday.

Robert Benton performs on the euphonium, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Abbey Nemec, senior clarinet recital, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Christopher Williams performs as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Balcony at 10775 Clifton St., Loomis. 308-867-2377. Tickets are $20 advance or $23 day of the show. Williams has toured with Jars of Clay and played with Arlo Guthrie, Phil Keaggy, David Wilcox, Patty Larkin and Ellis Paul.

Steve Boldt, senior recital, voice, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

B2wins, Walter and Wagner Caldas, 31-year-old identical twins better known as the Brazilian 2wins who perform a unique type of music, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege. 308-995-2717; TheTassel.org.

Ming Li Goldston, senior recital, euphonium, 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Goldston is a student of music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Jazz at the World, an opportunity to listen or bring your instrument to join in, 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission.

To list an item, please send an email to Events@YardLightMedia.com.