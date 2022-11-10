Bravo: Hometown listings

EVENTS

Still Dancing, a community dance event featuring music by Dan Dobson, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 for the general public or free for students in high school and younger. For more information, call or text Martha at 308-730-0154.

The Lone Canary, performing folk and Americana music, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Part of the Folk and Americana Live Music collection.

Veterans Day Parade on Saturday is canceled due to weather.

Annual Fall Soup Festival, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 508 B St., Shelton. 308-647-5123. Donations will be accepted. The food includes chicken noodle soup, chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, carrots and dip and homemade desserts.

Scott D. Morris International Food Festival featuring cultural performances, food and interactive booths, 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Health and Sports Center at 2501 15th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

The James E. Smith Conference on World Affairs features lectures, films, presentations and an art show, Monday and Tuesday at Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. 308-865-8401; UNK.edu. Visit UNK.edu to register and for a full schedule.

Open Book Club presented by Kearney Public Library, 6:30-8 p.m. Monday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. The book for November is “The Other Einstein.”

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. Presented by Cunningham’s Journal and Kearney Public Library. This month’s theme is “A National Treasure: A Nicholas Cage Movies Quiz.”

Indigenous Heritage Month Celebration, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. For more information, call Luis Olivas at 308-865-8751.

“Christmas Is Coming to the Prairie” presented by Pioneer Village, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 10 at Pioneer Village at 138 E. U.S. Highway 6, Minden. 308-832-1181; PioneerVillage.org. The event will feature storytelling, carolers and Santa Claus.

27th Annual UNK Student/Faculty/Staff Craft Show featuring handcrafted items and food, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. For more information, call Holly Peterson at 308-865-8528.

Ladies’ Night Out 2022 featuring home-based and direct sales representative, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Presented by Minden Opera House and Minden Chamber of Commerce.

Still Dancing, a community dance event featuring music by The Shokitanos, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 19 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 for the general public or free for students in high school and younger. For more information, call or text Martha at 308-730-0154.

“Come Unto Me,” a bible study exploring acceptance and human sexuality, presented by Stephanie Swinnea, rector at St. Luke’s Church, 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 2304 Second Ave. 308-236-5821. Admission is $35 for the general public or $15 for students. To register, call 308-236-5821 or email KearneyRedDoorChurch@gmail.com.

Holiday Home Tour Friday Night Reception, featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Holiday Inn at 110 Second Ave. Tickets are $50 per person. Proceeds benefit the HelpCare Clinic. Purchase tickets by Nov. 28. Call 308-224-2399 or visit HelpCareClinic.org/Tour for tickets and more information.

Family Game & Puzzle Night, 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 22 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Board games, card games and various types of puzzles will be provided. Register in advance.

CONCERTS

Koe Wetzel and his blend of country and rock, 7 p.m. today at Viaero Center at 609 Platte Road. 308-338-8011; KearneyEvents.net. Tickets are $35-$55. Wetzel released his latest album, “Hell Paso,” in September.

Jazz at the World, an opportunity to listen or bring your instrument to join in, 7 p.m. Monday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission.

Chamber Orchestra Concert featuring UNK students, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Jarana, a Lincoln-based band performing music of South America, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $15 for the general public or $7 for students.

Nebraska Brass performs holiday music, 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $18.

Damian McGinty, singer known for his work as a principal performer with Celtic Thunder, performs in concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $35-$100. In his solo work, Damian’s Irish roots blend with pop, folk, adult alternative contemporary, country influences and a lyrical storytelling style to create a sound that is both familiar and unique.

THEATER

“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20. Based upon the teleplay by Val DeCrow and Andrew J. Fenady. Directed by Tory Hooton.

“Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical,” Crane River Theater, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; www.merrymancenter.org. Tickets are $25-$35 for the general public or $15-$25 for students. A holiday classic, the story follows a young girl who doubts the existence of Santa Claus.

“The Lion King Jr.,” with music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice, based on the Broadway production, presented by Academy of Children’s Theatre program at Kearney Community Theatre, March 3-4, at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. For more information, call 308-234-1529 or visit KearneyCommunityTheatre.com.