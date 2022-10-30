 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bravo: At the movies

Film Review - Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Black Adam.”

 WARNER BROS. PICTURES VIA AP

The British actor made a cameo as the iconic superhero during a mid-credit scene in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, which was released in the U.S. last weekend. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Henry announced that he is set to reprise the part of Clark Kent/Superman in future DC Comics movies. "I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman."
  • Black Adam (PG for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language) action, fantasy, sci-fi — Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, a 5,000-year-old individual with powers bestowed by some Egyptian gods who decides to return to Earth to cause all kinds of problems. Also features Shiquita James as Ancient Worker. 124 minutes.
  • Halloween Ends (R for bloody horror violence, gore, language throughout, a couple of random sexual references) horror, thriller — In the last, final and very, very last installment of the “Halloween” franchise, this story follows Michael Myers and Laurie Strode one last time. Stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards and Andi Matichak. Also features James Jude Courtney as The Shape. 111 minutes.
Film Review - Halloween Ends

Horror character Michael Myers in a scene from “Halloween Ends.”
  • Hocus Pocus, 1993 (PG for some scary sequences and a tiny bit of offensive language) comedy, family, fantasy, horror — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star in this classic directed by Kenny Ortega (“Newsies”). Three woman accused of practicing witchcraft 300 years ago return on Halloween to visit Max (Omri Katz), a teenager who doesn’t fit in present day Salem. 96 minutes.
  • Ticket to Paradise (PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material) comedy, romance — George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in this comedy about a divorced couple who reunite to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made when they married. Directed by Ol Parker (“Mama Mia! Here We Go Again”). 104 very long minutes.
