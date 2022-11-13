Bravo: At the movies

• "The Banshees of Inisherin" (R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity) comedy, drama — Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star in this story about two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse after one of them refuses to speak to the other. Written and directed by Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri”). 109 minutes.

• "Black Adam" (PG for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language) action, fantasy, sci-fi — Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, a 5,000-year-old individual with powers bestowed by some Egyptian gods who decides to return to Earth to cause all kinds of problems. Also features Shiquita James as Ancient Worker. 124 minutes.

• "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language) action, adventure, drama, fantasy, thriller — Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitila Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) fight to protect the kingdom of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for their nation. 161 minutes.

• "One Piece Film: Red" (PG-13 for violence, suggestive material and language) animation, action, adventure, fantasy — Uta, one of the most beloved singers in the world, performs while concealing her identity. She decides to reveal herself at a live concert. To the surprise of everyone, she turns out to be “Shank’s daughter.” Gasp. Directred by Gorŏ Taniguchi (“Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation”). 105 minutes.

• "Pray for the Devil" (PG-13 for violent and disturbing content, terror, thematic elements and brief cussing) horror, thriller — Jacqueline Byers plays a nun who seeks to be the first female exorcist only to find that the first girl she tries to save is possessed by the very same demon who possessed her own mother. Also features Derek Morse as Paramedic #1. 93 minutes.

• "Ticket to Paradise" (PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material) comedy, romance — George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in this comedy about a divorced couple who reunite to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made when they married. Directed by Ol Parker (“Mama Mia! Here We Go Again”). 104 minutes.