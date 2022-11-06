Bravo: At the movies

Black Adam (PG for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language) action, fantasy, sci-fi — Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, a 5,000-year-old individual with powers bestowed by some Egyptian gods who decides to return to Earth to cause all kinds of problems. Also features Shiquita James as Ancient Worker. 124 minutes.

Halloween Ends (R for bloody horror violence, gore, language throughout and a couple of random sexual references) horror, thriller — In the last, final and very, very last installment of the “Halloween” franchise, this story follows Michael Myers and Laurie Strode one last time. Stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards and Andi Matichak. Also features James Jude Courtney as The Shape. 111 minutes.

Ticket to Paradise (PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material) comedy, romance — George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in this comedy about a divorced couple who reunite to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made when they married. Directed by Ol Parker (“Mama Mia! Here We Go Again”). 104 minutes.

The Woman King (PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content and sweaty people dealing with humidity) action, drama, historical — The story follows an all-female unit of warriors who seek to protect the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Stars Viola Davis as Nanisca and Nancy Sekhokane as Shopkeeper. 135 minutes.

One Piece Film: Red (PG-13 for violence, suggestive material and language) animation, action, adventure, fantasy — Uta, one of the most beloved singers in the world, performs while concealing her identity. She decides to reveal herself at a live concert. To the surprise of everyone, she turns out to be “Shank’s daughter.” Gasp. Directed by Goro Taniguchi (“Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation”). 105 minutes.