BraveHearts fundraiser teams up with cowboy poets Smith, Potter

“When I look back at what I’ve written in the last year, you would definitely come to the conclusion that I’ve been looking inward,” he said. “I’ve written a little humorous stuff but with humor, it’s so easy to turn acidic with the way our country is right now. It’s way easier to make a joke at someone else’s expense than to do something genuinely funny. I sure struggle with that. I’ve had a lot more time so I should have gotten more written down in this last year.”

As a rancher, Smith felt frustrated that he accomplished so little in the past 12 months.

“I get the opportunity to be outside and away from people most of the time,” he said. “But it’s been more so this year and it’s frustrating because I was home with the cattle and thought things should go better. It kinda proved to me again that I just get in their way. And when I show up, I don’t make things better, I just make them worse. That lesson was driven home quite a few times during calving season. I guess I’m not cut out to be a micromanager.”

While he takes inspiration for his writing from his work, Smith takes guidance from his faith.