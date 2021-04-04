BraveHearts fundraiser teams up with cowboy poets Smith, Potter

KEARNEY — R.P. Smith woke in the middle of the night with the start of a poem in his head.
“I had the idea for this about 2:30 this morning,” he said in a phone interview from his home in Custer County. “It was kind of a short night. I don’t know if I’ll have it smoothed up enough to use it by then or not. I hope so, because I think it would work OK.”
The rancher and cowboy poet referred to his next performance, Cowboy Social Fundraiser, at 7 p.m. April 8 at The Coop Banquet Hall in Kearney. The event will raise funds for BraveHearts Equine Assisted Psychotherapy and Learning, an organization that uses guided interactions with horses to help children dealing with emotional and behavioral issues. The organization is in the process of changing its name to LyonHeart Equine Assisted Learning.
The Cowboy Social Fundraiser will feature cowboy poetry by R.P. Smith and Bill Potter. Dave Glatter will perform music for the event and Vaughn Duncan will cook Dutch oven desserts.
Admission is by donation. Seating is limited. Obtain a free ticket at EventBrite.com.
Smith writes about everyday events on his ranch. His poetry has been featured at many cowboy poetry gatherings, including his role as a featured performer at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering at the Western Folklife Center in Elko, Nevada.
Smith admires the work of BraveHearts and the director, Nancy Lyon.
“It’s a neat deal that she puts on and I try to tie in things that have to do with horses,” the poet said. “I have quite a bit of material that goes in that direction. What she does and how she uses the horses to teach is kinda what the Lord does with me with the stuff I have to do. There’s a lesson in everything if you know where to look.”
Smith finished the poem, “The Place where the Steadfast and Faithful Shall Meet, Psalms 85.” The first two stanzas explore his connection with the land, his work and his faith:
“Thank you dear Lord for the length of my days,
for labor and the work of my hand,
May it be for your glory to teach me your ways
while I’m watching your flocks and tending your land.
Strengthen me Lord for the tasks in my care,
lift me up when my plans go awry,
And when failure and folly drive me to despair
Wipe the sweat from my brow and the tear from my eye.”
The events of the previous year have caused Smith to thoughtfully examine his life.
“When I look back at what I’ve written in the last year, you would definitely come to the conclusion that I’ve been looking inward,” he said. “I’ve written a little humorous stuff but with humor, it’s so easy to turn acidic with the way our country is right now. It’s way easier to make a joke at someone else’s expense than to do something genuinely funny. I sure struggle with that. I’ve had a lot more time so I should have gotten more written down in this last year.”
As a rancher, Smith felt frustrated that he accomplished so little in the past 12 months.
“I get the opportunity to be outside and away from people most of the time,” he said. “But it’s been more so this year and it’s frustrating because I was home with the cattle and thought things should go better. It kinda proved to me again that I just get in their way. And when I show up, I don’t make things better, I just make them worse. That lesson was driven home quite a few times during calving season. I guess I’m not cut out to be a micromanager.”
While he takes inspiration for his writing from his work, Smith takes guidance from his faith.
“The stuff I think that turned out pretty good is stuff where the Lord planted the seed and I ran with it a little bit,” he said. “What I think turned out pretty good has a spiritual vein to it.”
After a year of canceled festivals and cowboy poetry gatherings, Smith has several bookings for early summer.
“I’ve got a deal, maybe, out in Idaho in June and a program lined up with an arts council in Kansas next January,” he said. “I’m sure I’m leaving out some events but it seems like things are perking up a little bit, not as many as before. My youngest daughter is getting married this summer and I turned down a show in Washington state on that same weekend. That’s OK because Washington state will still be there after she gets married and maybe they’ll invite me back some other time.”