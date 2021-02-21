BraveHearts’ cream can supper for scholarships

KEARNEY — BraveHearts, a psychotherapy and learning program for children and teens, will have an old-fashioned cream can supper 5:30-7 p-m. March 7 at the Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St.
In the program, children learn to connect with horses to help them master psychological, social, behavioral and educational challenges.
Proceeds will help provide scholarships for participants. For more information, visit BraveHeartsEquineTherapy.org.
