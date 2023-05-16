KEARNEY — Dave Brandt said Monday he feels relieved the petition to remove him from the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education fell short.

However, he said he is concerned that tensions remain high among patrons of KPS.

“We just need to find a way to turn down the heat,” Brandt said.

The deadline of 5 p.m. Friday arrived without any petitions being turned in at the Buffalo County Election Commissioner’s office. James Clark, who led the recall effort, said petitioners collected fewer than the necessary 2,227 signatures, so he didn’t turn anything in.

Clark accused Brandt of disrespecting KPS patrons when he left the March 6 KPS Board meeting to attend his son’s orchestra concert. A total of 47 people spoke in favor of a sports participation policy that restricts athletes in grades 6-12 to compete according to their gender at birth.

Some of those speakers had the podium during Brandt’s absence.

When he rejoined the meeting, Brandt and board member Kathy Gifford voted against the proposal while board members John D. Icenogle, Paul Hazard, Steve Gaasch and chairman Drew Blessing voted in favor of the policy.

With the 4-2 vote, the proposed policy advanced to a final vote at the subsequent school board meeting. Brandt and Gifford changed their votes, and the board approved the policy 6-0.

Clark said there may have been multiple reasons the recall failed. He said some people feared retribution if they signed the petitions. Although there weren’t enough signatures collected, Clark said the effort succeeded in holding elected leaders accountable.

Brandt said the recall left him wondering about people with whom he spoke: Where did they stand, for him or against?

He noted that last week’s school board meeting was uneventful and finished in less than an hour. Brandt said it will require more meetings like that for board members “to develop our working relationship.”

He said that prior to last week, the school board’s two newest members — Hazard and Icenogle — had yet to experience a meeting without some controversial element.

“Icenogle and Hazard have known only chaos,” he said.