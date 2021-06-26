Branding day at Cross Diamond Cattle Company about more than branding, family traditions, neighbor gatherings important, too

ELWOOD — The sun was barely up earlier this month when saddled horses were unloaded from stock trailers parked in the middle of a pasture southeast of Elwood.
Soon, more than a dozen horses and riders disappeared over a pasture hill to round up 205 cow-calf pairs and slowly move them toward temporary corrals set up next to the trailer-pickup parking area.
An emergency siren that sounded several times in the distance is an important Cross Diamond Cattle Company roundup tool. It’s on a flatbed truck the cows will follow because it is used to bring them supplemental feed.
This roundup was the first activity of several late spring-early summer 2021 branding days for approximately 500 calves in Cross Diamond’s commercial herd based near Elwood.
The business owned by Scott and Kim Ford also has a registered herd of purebred Red Angus cattle at its headquarters south of Bertrand.
Most commercial herd calves are Red Angus with some Hereford and black Angus genetics. Scott said most of the calves were born in April and May.
They will be weaned in October and graze cornstalks during the winter months. Next spring, some of the heifers will be retained for the herd, while other heifers and the steers will be sold to other cattle producers or feedlots.
The Fords’ four full-time, one half-time and several part-time employees will use an alley system at Cross Diamond headquarters to vaccinate approximately 500 more spring-born calves in the registered herd. Those calves get ear tattoos as newborns and will be branded as yearlings.
Decisions will be made soon about which registered heifers to keep in the breeding herd and which bull calves will be featured at 18 months old at Cross Diamond’s annual December sale. Private treaty sales will be used to find new owners for the rest of the registered heifers and bull calves.
Branding days
The focus on this day is getting the Cross Diamond brand on commercial calves’ left hips. The year-old registered calves are branded on their left shoulders.
Scott said it is even more important to get calves vaccinated and treated with a dewormer.
Although bull calves are castrated at some ranches’ branding days, the Cross Diamond crew uses the banding method for their commercial calves. An elastic band placed around a newborn’s scrotum obstructs blood flow, which causes the scrotum to fall off in a few weeks.
Cows also get attention at Cross Diamond branding days. They are run through a portable chute to get pre-breeding shots to prepare them to be turned into pastures with bulls.
The two dozen crew members helping June 12 — family, friends, neighbors and others — included young boys who made sure calves didn’t run through the open corral gate before being caught, branded and vaccinated, and veteran cowboys (and cowgirls) on horseback who roped the calves’ hind feet to drag them slowly out of the pen.
Each calf then was held on its side by non-riders outside the pen. It took 30 seconds or less to vaccinate, brand and administer a pour-on dewormer to most calves. A few also needed new ear tags and steers were given growth hormone implants.
Having a large, experienced crew working 200-plus calves was a back-to-normal branding day. Scott said that in 2020, they had more, smaller branding days to limit crew numbers to around 10 for COVID-19 safety.
Family ties
Kim Ford grew up on the Panhandle Cattle Company ranch in the southern Sheridan County area of the Sandhills north of Lakeside. The great-granddaughter of a homesteader has attended branding days for as long as she can remember.
“You can go to a branding almost every day of the week there in May,” Scott said about the Sandhills, where such events are a mix of work, neighborhood and family gatherings, and good food.
Some of Kim’s best childhood memories of branding days involve food.
“Pies,” she said, smiling as if she remembered the taste of each one. “Yes, the food, the meal afterward.”
While she and other children saw branding day as playtime, her grandmother, mom and other women prepared a roast beef meal for the crew.
“Everybody brought dessert … It was always a big deal,” Kim added.
Her mother still lives at the Sandhills ranch, but no longer has a cattle herd. Other ranchers lease the pastures to graze their own cattle.
Kim and her brother bought the cross diamond brand from a neighbor. It’s similar to her family’s reverse C cross brand. Kim said the similarity is nice, but it wasn’t a factor in deciding to buy the cross diamond brand.
Scott married into branding traditions.
The 1991 Bertrand High School graduate spent his early years on a farm, where his dad and grandpa had a pig farrow-to-finish business.
Scott said that during the difficult economic times in the early 1980s, his dad returned to school to get a teaching degree. Scott continued his hands-on agriculture education by working for Bertrand neighbors.
He and Kim met at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and were married in 1997. At first, they split their time between the Sandhills ranch and a Bertrand crop seed business.
They moved to the Sandhills for two years after their first daughter, Johanna, was born in 2003. The family returned to Bertrand and started Cross Diamond Cattle Company in fall 2005, based on the Red Angus legacy started by Kim’s grandfather.
Today, Scott also sells Pioneer seed and the Fords grow corn and soybeans, and sometimes cover crops for their cattle to graze. All of their pastures are in the Bertrand-Elwood area.
Traditions continue
The Ford girls — Johanna, 17, and Marie, 14 — handle calf vaccinations on branding days.
Kim said they have attended Cross Diamond Cattle branding days since they were babies, learned to wrestle calves to the ground at around age 8 and were only a few years older when they started giving vaccinations.
“They’ve always come,” Scott said. “Now, they’re just a lot more help.”
Marie’s favorite part of branding days is getting to know the people who come to help.
“It’s nice to feel needed,” she said about taking on greater responsibilities throughout the years.
“I have a greater appreciation for what we do,” Johanna said. “I understand it’s a privilege to live in such a pretty place and raise beef for the United States and the world.”
So does that mean they will be part of a next generation of their family involved in agriculture someday?
Johanna, a Bertrand High School senior, said she hasn’t ruled anything out, but is considering a college major that would lead to a medical-related profession.
Marie, a Bertrand freshman, seems more certain that agriculture might be a big part of her future because of all the things she’s learned about it while growing up. “Even if I don’t end up doing that, it has taught me a lot,” she said.
“It’s more important for them to find their passions,” their dad said. “Anything in production agriculture has to be something you love, with the financials and the long hours … Kim and I have basically invested our whole lives in our animals and the land.”
On branding days, Kim focuses on getting vaccination medicines into syringes and Scott does all the branding. They know that such events always are about more than branding.
“It’s still the camaraderie thing,” Kim said. “Yeah, it’s a chance to get together to work with people who appreciate cattle. Here, it’s people who know cattle well.”
By noon on this day, the last calf had been vaccinated and branded, cows and calves had scattered out of site in the pasture hills, and horses were ridden or led back to the stock trailers.