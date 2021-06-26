Branding day at Cross Diamond Cattle Company about more than branding, family traditions, neighbor gatherings important, too

So does that mean they will be part of a next generation of their family involved in agriculture someday?

Johanna, a Bertrand High School senior, said she hasn’t ruled anything out, but is considering a college major that would lead to a medical-related profession.

Marie, a Bertrand freshman, seems more certain that agriculture might be a big part of her future because of all the things she’s learned about it while growing up. “Even if I don’t end up doing that, it has taught me a lot,” she said.

“It’s more important for them to find their passions,” their dad said. “Anything in production agriculture has to be something you love, with the financials and the long hours … Kim and I have basically invested our whole lives in our animals and the land.”

On branding days, Kim focuses on getting vaccination medicines into syringes and Scott does all the branding. They know that such events always are about more than branding.

“It’s still the camaraderie thing,” Kim said. “Yeah, it’s a chance to get together to work with people who appreciate cattle. Here, it’s people who know cattle well.”