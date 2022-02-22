 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska virtual conference is March 17-18

box body KEARNEY — The Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska will hold a virtual conference for the public March 17-18.

Speakers will cover compassion fatigue, sleep after a brain injury, post-stroke depression, the grief that follows a relative’s brain injury, and much more.

Teachers, social workers, medical professionals, brain injury victims and their caregivers and relatives will find it helpful. Continuing education credits are available.

Registration is $80 for relatives and caregivers of brain-injured people, and $190 for professionals. To register or learn more, visit biane.org.

