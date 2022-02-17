 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska conference March 17-18 will be virtual

KEARNEY — Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska will have a virtual conference March 16-17.

The two-day conference will include topics on compassion fatigue, sleep after a brain injury, post-stroke depression and the grief family members may experience after a relative’s brain injury.

It is open to the public. Continuing education credits are available. Teachers, social workers, medical professionals, brain injury victims and their caregivers and relatives will find it helpful.

Early bird deadline is Sunday. Early registration is $60 for people with brain injuries and/or caregivers, and $170 for professionals. Registration is $20 more ($80, $190) after that, through March 15.

To register or learn more, visit biane.org.

