'Brain games' new to Community Olympic lineup this weekend in Kearney

KEARNEY — Putting participants minds to the test will be part of the new "Brain Games" at this weekend's 26th annual Community Olympics.

Eleven teams involving 244 people will participate in the games, held at various venues throughout Kearney starting Friday evening. The event is sponsored by the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department and CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Teams participating in this year's competition are: All Out of Bubblegum, Bazinga!, Colobraskans, Couch Potatoes Activate, Danger Zone, Lyon Family Dentistry, One More, Pitter Patter Let’s Get At’er and Star Spangled Squad.

Work place teams are: Best West and Kearney High Staff.

Competition begins Friday evening with a workout routine at 5:30 p.m. at the Harmon Park Sonatorium. Friday events are coed 4x4 tug-of-war, mixed doubles tennis and obstacle course. Saturday kicks off at 8 a.m. with yoga and continuing with a coed trail run relay, table tennis, bowling, coed two-pitch softball, spike ball, cornhole and brain games.

Sunday's events are a 1.5 mile walk, sand sculpture contest, swim meet, frisbee, capture the flag and cup stacking. The competition concludes Sunday evening with a barbecue at 5:15 p.m. followed by an awards ceremony.

The Community Olympics were launched in 1996 to introduce participants to Kearney’s assortment of parks and to promote active lifestyles.