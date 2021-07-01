 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boy creates July 4th sidewalk display in northwest Kearney
0 Comments
featured top story

Boy creates July 4th sidewalk display in northwest Kearney

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY - Carson Bowman likes to create artistic things with sidewalk chalk.

Earlier this week Carson, 7, drew an American flag in his family’s driveway in northwest Kearney with sidewalk chalk and spray chalk, with the help of his nanny, Haleigh Westadt of Gibbon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bowman family decorates their mailbox every year for the Fourth of July, and Carson wanted to decorate the driveway this year, too.

The son of Chris and Amy Bowman, Carson spent two days creating an American flag and fireworks chalk drawing. The project required a trip to the store to buy more chalk so they could finish.

Carson is hopeful, despite any possibility of rain, the spray chalk will last longer than the regular chalk. 

Carson's favorite part of his drawing is the fireworks.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Early woman aerospace pioneer to launch with Bezos

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News