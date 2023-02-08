KEARNEY – Local history experts Chuck Peek and Nathan Tye will expose the history of arts and culture in Kearney during February’s Brown Bag History Series lunch today.

The presentation is from noon-1 p.m. at the Kearney Public Library.

Audience members will learn from Peek and Tye how residents of Kearney have fostered a vibrant arts and cultural scene.

Peek is a poet and retired University of Nebraska at Kearney English professor. Tye is an assistant professor of Nebraska and American West History and is deeply interested in local and community history, particularly those histories that are marginalized, overlooked, or little known.

This program is free and open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring their lunch and learn. on March 8.