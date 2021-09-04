Bountiful harvest: Kearney family produces, stores 222 pints of garden goodness

KEARNEY — It wasn’t an itch for home-grown produce that launched Brent Upson’s vegetable garden. It was the six acres of land northwest of Kearney on which he and his wife Andrea settled four years ago.
“We had the space,” Upson said. “Why not?”
They created a garden 60 by 100 feet, and haven’t looked back. This year alone, the family — he, Andrea and their three children — have harvested their bounty and stocked their pantry shelves with:
— 36 pints of spaghetti sauce
— 84 pints of salsa
— 34 pints of homemade tomato juice
— 20 pints of chili bases
— eight pints of pizza sauce
— 40 pints of pickles
They’ve produced so much that they’ve created a pantry for storage off the kitchen of their four-year-old home. Upson used to store his canned produce in the basement, but he got tired of going up and down the stairs.
“The garden gives us something to do, and the kids help out,” he said.
A good year
This year has been a productive year in the garden. Upson and his family have harvested 200 pounds of tomatoes, which he has turned into tomato juice, spaghetti sauce and salsa. They have picked between 300 and 400 cucumbers, enabling him to can 30 pints of pickles. That’s fewer than last year’s 70 pints because he has 10 pints left over from last year.
He has crushed up his peppers and put them into salsa, both mild and hot varieties. “We’ve been lucky so far. There’s been no hail,” he said.
Why not garden?
For the Upsons, the hobby started innocently. Their new 6-acre property gave them room to spread out. “We figured we might as well plant a garden,” he said.
He planted 20 tomato plants. He put in green beans, too, but then realized he couldn’t can them properly without a pressure cooker, which he cannot accommodate on his glass range.
For the last three years, he has grown sweet potatoes, onions, “every kind of pepper,” cantaloupe, watermelon and zucchini and four kinds of cucumbers.
The cantaloupe is a favorite of the couple’s three children — Carter, 10, Tenley, 7, and Emery, 4. “They eat it as fast as we can cut them up,” Upson said.
Leaning on Google
Upson had fond memories of “a huge garden” while growing up outside of Beaver City, not far from his grandparents’ home near Oxford. “We picked stuff when we were little,” he said. “My mom and my grandparents did some canning when I grew up.”
So when he started, he Googled canning “and started dabbling with it,” he said.
“Dabbling” is an understatement. Every spring, Upson buys tiny plants at Steinbrink’s and plants when temperatures warm. The vegetables begin to ripen by early July. Once they are picked, Upson begins canning. The kids do some picking and help with canning, but for Upson, it’s mostly a solo project.
He puts his pint jars in a water bath for roughly an hour, depending on the kind of vegetable. “An hour, give or take? Forty minutes? Sixty minutes? Whatever. Google teaches me a lot,” he said.
“I do spaghetti sauce, salsa, tomato juice and four kinds of pickles - dill, kosher dill, spicy dill and bread and butter. It’s healthy,” he added.
He said “the first couple of baths” are fun, but admits he’s glad it’s over by the end of the summer.
Upson squeezes it into his busy schedule as a pharmaceutical representative and family life, including assisting with his kids’ sports activities. He coaches volleyball and football at the Kearney Family YMCA, too. “I might start something when I get home from sports practices. It’s midnight or 1 a.m. by the time it’s done,” he said.
He said canning may not be saving the family money, especially after buying plants and pint jars and sometimes buying plants again, like he had to do last year after a late frost killed his fledgling tomato plants. “But last year during COVID, when we stayed close to home, we had all our canned vegetables here, which was nice,’ he said. “And it’s healthy.”
Kids learn, too.
By now, in early September, most of the produce has been picked and canned, but there are still plenty of sweet potatoes, and plump not-yet-ripe tomatoes out in the garden.
“Last year, the tomatoes weren’t so great, but we had 1,000 cucumbers. They were unbelievable. We couldn’t give them away fast enough. Cucumbers are good until you have 1,000 of them,” he said, chuckling.
The family eats everything they plant, emptying their pantry shelves by early summer.
This year, he and Andrea also planted fruit trees, including apple, pear, cherry and peach. The trees won’t produce fruit for several years, but it’s a start.
“Do we plant flowers? No. It’s hard enough keeping the garden and grass alive,” he said.
Now, thanks to recent rains, he said weeds are taking over, but the family is turning its attention to the new school year and other pursuits. Carter is on a traveling baseball team and plays football at the Kearney Family YMCA. Tenley and Emery take horseback riding lessons.
“It’s good to teach the kids how to garden. When we give them the responsibility of a garden, they take ownership of it, and it teaches them about the work ethic, which is important,” he said.
Upson and his wife are learning key lessons, too. In 2019, he planted too early, and many plants were stunted. In the spring of 2020, an unpredicted late freeze hit the night after he planted, and everything died. He went back to Steinbrink’s, bought more seedlings and started over. “I’ll never plant anything again until at least Mother’s Day,” he said.
He said gardening is his hobby, not a passion, but it comes with fringe benefits. “Andrea wants to avoid preservatives. This is healthier eating,” he said.