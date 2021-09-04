Bountiful harvest: Kearney family produces, stores 222 pints of garden goodness

“Dabbling” is an understatement. Every spring, Upson buys tiny plants at Steinbrink’s and plants when temperatures warm. The vegetables begin to ripen by early July. Once they are picked, Upson begins canning. The kids do some picking and help with canning, but for Upson, it’s mostly a solo project.

He puts his pint jars in a water bath for roughly an hour, depending on the kind of vegetable. “An hour, give or take? Forty minutes? Sixty minutes? Whatever. Google teaches me a lot,” he said.

“I do spaghetti sauce, salsa, tomato juice and four kinds of pickles - dill, kosher dill, spicy dill and bread and butter. It’s healthy,” he added.

He said “the first couple of baths” are fun, but admits he’s glad it’s over by the end of the summer.

Upson squeezes it into his busy schedule as a pharmaceutical representative and family life, including assisting with his kids’ sports activities. He coaches volleyball and football at the Kearney Family YMCA, too. “I might start something when I get home from sports practices. It’s midnight or 1 a.m. by the time it’s done,” he said.