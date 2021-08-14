Bounce houses, fishing, bingo, slide and more at Archway this weekend

KEARNEY — Amber Clement, event coordinator at The Archway, hopes families will celebrate summer with a fun list of activities during Summerfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re doing family-friendly, fun activities for everyone,” she said. “We’ll offer fishing at The Archway Pond with bait and tackle provided by Nebraska Game and Parks, bounce houses, trackless train rides, a giant slide, bingo, drawings and a climbing wall. We’ll also have a cotton candy machine, slushies and popcorn.”
Clement plans for Stormy, the mascot of Storm Hockey, to pay a visit.
“Sayler Screen Printing will also print some shirts that you can buy for an additional cost,” she noted.
A Family Pass to Summerfest includes a hot dog lunch, covers admission for two to eight people and costs $35. The cost does not include admission to tour The Archway.
“You can bring from two to eight people for $35 and then we’ll give you wrist bands that will give you access to all the events of Summerfest,” Clement said. “While you’re purchasing your ticket, you’re going to want to fill out the registration form for the ‘Staycation’ raffle prizes. That features awesome prizes from the Holiday Inn, True Value Hardware, Viaero Event Center, Good Evans, The Kearney Area Children’s Museum, Pepperjax Grill, Golden Ticket Cinema, Paint Paradise, BCHS/Trails and Rails Museum, The Archway, and the Nebraska Firefighters Museum and Education Center. There’s a ton of stuff.”
The idea behind the Family Pass is to bring your friends and your family, Clement noted.
“I love summer,” she said. “The best memories I have are of the times my family went to the lake. We’d have a whole bunch of friends come with us. We’d have fun kayaking or tubing or just hanging out. We always had games there. We didn’t even need to be at the lake to have a good time.”
Clement enjoys fishing, as well.
“With Nebraska Game and Parks providing the tackle, it’s a good way to try fishing if you’ve never done it before,” she said. “Come out and see if you like it.”
To learn more about the event and the prizes, visit The Archway’s Facebook page. The page also includes information and links to stories about Nebraska’s history, including a video on the life and work of Grenville Dodge, the civil engineer who completed his work uniting the Transcontinental Railroad at the age of 38.