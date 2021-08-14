Bounce houses, fishing, bingo, slide and more at Archway this weekend

KEARNEY — Amber Clement, event coordinator at The Archway, hopes families will celebrate summer with a fun list of activities during Summerfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re doing family-friendly, fun activities for everyone,” she said. “We’ll offer fishing at The Archway Pond with bait and tackle provided by Nebraska Game and Parks, bounce houses, trackless train rides, a giant slide, bingo, drawings and a climbing wall. We’ll also have a cotton candy machine, slushies and popcorn.”

Clement plans for Stormy, the mascot of Storm Hockey, to pay a visit.

“Sayler Screen Printing will also print some shirts that you can buy for an additional cost,” she noted.

A Family Pass to Summerfest includes a hot dog lunch, covers admission for two to eight people and costs $35. The cost does not include admission to tour The Archway.