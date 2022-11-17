Boucher named Kearney, Buffalo County CASA's volunteer of the month

KEARNEY — Linda Boucher has been chosen as Volunteer of the Month by the Kearney/Buffalo County CASA for her advocacy of abused and neglected children. A CASA volunteer since February 2021, Boucher has advocated over 622 days for a family with four children. She became a CASA volunteer because “helping children to obtain the best life possible is very important to me, and CASA offers me that opportunity.”

Boucher, a retiree, said she was inspired by her mother, who had lost her own mother at a young age. “Both sets of foster parents in my family’s case have been patient with the process and supportive of the biological parents throughout. They have opened their homes and families to these children.” She added, “The case workers, teachers and counselors of these children have gone above expectations to support and protect these children, and that’s inspirational to me.”

A training class for new CASA volunteers will start in January. For more information, call 308-865-5675; email Margot Icenogle-Larsen, CASA executive director, at casa@mnca.net; or visit kearneybuffalocountycasa.com.