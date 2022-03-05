Both to State: Shelton confident in its hardworking girls, boys basketball teams

SHELTON — Larry Brannagan jokes that Shelton’s main street might close down when the town’s basketball teams play at state.

For the first time in Shelton Public School’s history, the girls basketball team earned a berth to the state championship after beating Cambridge 42-23 in the D1-5 District final.

And it didn’t stop there for the school.

The Shelton boys basketball team claimed their own spot in the state tournament when they defeated Medicine Valley 59-48 in the D2-5 District final. It’s the first time the boys have made it to state since 1995.

Brannagan, the owner of Larry’s Market in Shelton and an avid supporter of Shelton Public Schools, had a suspicion a few years ago that these students might be the ones to take the school to state. The students were active in club basketball and were successful in junior high.

“They are good, hard workers,” Brannagan said. “That helped them along the way.”

Sherry Gangwish, owner of Gangwish Seed Farms and longtime Shelton resident, has a granddaughter who plays for Shelton and her son-in-law, Scott Willis, is the assistant coach for the girls. She was optimistic they would be the team to go all the way.

“We had high hopes. They have put a lot of time in the summer. They have put in a lot of time off of school time. They are a group of girls that have a common goal and team goal. They work for each other, not necessarily for themselves,” Gangwish explained.

During the final minutes of the girls’ district final, the entire crowd was on their feet waiting for the clock to run out.

“It was pretty surreal. It was just fun. It was a fun atmosphere. Everybody was excited,” Gangwish said.

The school began making tentative plans to have a celebratory send-off for the girls before state, but they were cautiously optimistic that everything could change if the boys claimed their own district title.

“It’s so amazing. The girls were really hoping they would make it when the boys had the chance. … There are a couple boy-girl siblings (on the teams) that are going to go together,” said Erica Clark, mom of junior Halie Clark.

Bulldog pride has exploded in the halls of the high school with posters and basketball décor adorning the walls and ceiling. Parents of the team members came to the school after hours Wednesday to give the building a celebratory makeover.

The excitement for the Shelton team has even spilled into other communities. Rise & Grind in Gibbon has created three signature drinks in honor of the Bulldog basketball teams that will be a permanent part of their menu.

“Shelton is six miles from Gibbon. They are very supportive of our business. Shelton and Gibbon is intertwined with support of youth sports,” said Ryan Pickel, owner of Rise & Grind. Members of the girls team are frequent patrons of the coffee shop, and one of their favorite drinks has been dubbed the Bulldog Latte.

Pickel won’t be able to make it to state but he hopes to livestream the games at Rise & Grind.

The school will begin the send-off for the teams at 8 a.m. Monday with a pep rally. At 1:30 p.m., the students will do a tunnel walk through the school’s halls before being led out of town by local law enforcement. Shelton Public Schools will not have school Tuesday through Friday.

Shelton boys are ranked No. 8 in Class D2 and will play St. Mary’s at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast. Shelton girls are ranked No. 4 in Class D1 and will play No. 5 Niobara/Verdigre at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest.

Clark said one of the teams’ mottos has been “one game at a time,” and they continue to have that mentality going into state.

“I’m extremely, extremely proud of the coaches and the kids alike. They have been in a ton of effort this year,” said Shelton activities director Ryan Province. “If they go out there and continue to play the way they have been playing, I think they have a good shot. We have some talented kids.”