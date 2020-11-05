Both new KPS board members look to help all kids in district

KEARNEY — The two newest members of the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education are both ready to represent all the students in the district, no matter where they come from.
Dave Brandt will have three children in the district when his youngest starts kindergarten next year, but he says he is looking to help out all of the 5,000-some students at KPS.
“My goal isn’t specifically to be there to help my own kids. I used to teach a lot of kids that weren’t my own kids, so I’m just kind of in it for all the kids,” Brandt said.
Steve Gaasch feels the same way, and says he’ll be looking out for everyone, especially those who may need an extra champion.
“I’d just like to serve in whatever capacity I can,” Gaasch said. “Maybe help some of the more disenfranchised families and students be able to be successful in the system.”
Having seen some of these students through the eyes of his wife, who works with Spanish-speaking families, he says he has a heart for these students. He’s also spent time abroad, “in the mission field” in Brazil.
“I think our demographics have been slowly changing in the last 10 years, and I think the minority population has crept up a bit. I think that’s going to continue to change,” he said.
Both Gaasch and Brandt will start their four-year terms in January. They’ll join board members Drew Blessing, Wendy Kreis, Alex Straatmann and Kathy Gifford, who was also on the ballot this year and won re-election.
Tuesday night, Gifford emphasized the importance of the district’s strategic plan, particularly the pillars of social-emotional learning and college and career readiness, a point Brandt also noted.
“Always, I think we’re looking for ways to create better learning experiences and better outcomes for our students, all the way down to elementary and for kids graduating high school, having them be prepared as possible for whatever comes next in their life, whether that’s college or work or whatever is next,” Brandt said.
Because visitors currently are restricted in KPS schools and many internships have fallen through for students, college and career readiness might be something that requires the board’s attention in the coming months.
Funding also continues to be an important point for the district, and it’s something both Gifford and Gaasch mentioned.
In particular, Gaasch, emphasized the importance of maintaining KPS’s learning facilities. According to prior reporting from the Hub, Gaasch has 25 years of experience building and managing commercial buildings, including many school buildings.
“I’d like to see our facilities continue to be top-notch and not slide backwards at all,” Gaasch said, “Taking care of what we have and keeping it new and modern and up-to-date with current needs.”
