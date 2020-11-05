Both new KPS board members look to help all kids in district

KEARNEY — The two newest members of the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education are both ready to represent all the students in the district, no matter where they come from.

Dave Brandt will have three children in the district when his youngest starts kindergarten next year, but he says he is looking to help out all of the 5,000-some students at KPS.

“My goal isn’t specifically to be there to help my own kids. I used to teach a lot of kids that weren’t my own kids, so I’m just kind of in it for all the kids,” Brandt said.

Steve Gaasch feels the same way, and says he’ll be looking out for everyone, especially those who may need an extra champion.

“I’d just like to serve in whatever capacity I can,” Gaasch said. “Maybe help some of the more disenfranchised families and students be able to be successful in the system.”

Having seen some of these students through the eyes of his wife, who works with Spanish-speaking families, he says he has a heart for these students. He’s also spent time abroad, “in the mission field” in Brazil.