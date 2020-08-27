Botanical garden coming to Yanney Park

KEARNEY — What will have 1,600 different plant species and showcase pollinators and plants native to Nebraska, along with scores of other plant varieties?
It’s the botanical garden that’s begun to take shape at Yanney Heritage Park in southwest Kearney.
Earth movers are sculpting the northwest corner of the popular family park in preparation for the first round of plants.
The initial phase of the gardens will span 4.5 acres and cost $1.5 million. When it’s finished, the gardens will colorfully enliven 11-12 acres.
“To get that ‘Wow!’ factor you have to start with a lot of plants,” said Jon Watts, president of the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation.
The botanical gardens are the brainchild of Omaha businessman Mike Yanney, a native of Kearney. The park is named after his parents, E.K. and Mary Yanney, and has been built with numerous donations, small and large. According to Watts, fundraising for the gardens has been fairly successful, but is $100,000 short of the $1.5 million initial goal.
Mike Yanney has been rustling the bushes to round up support for the gardens.
“I’m very excited. It’s going to be one of the most beautiful flower gardens around,” he said. “My mother and father really loved to raise flowers.”
Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses of Kearney is designing the gardens. Each garden will feature raised beds to ease viewing and maintenance.
Watts called the gardens a “transformational next big project” for Yanney Park, which features a variety of activities, attractions and amenities. They include an outdoor amphitheater, meeting and gathering facilities, fishing and boating pond, foot bridges and water trail for kayaking and canoing, a senior center and observation tower, which overlooks the area where the botanical gardens will be added.
Among the plants that will be included in the initial stage of the gardens are lilac and hydrangeas. One of the goals will be to attract and nurture pollinators, the insects that spread pollen among plants and allow them to make seeds.
The second phase will have four areas: edibles, xeriscape, roses and a Japanese garden or children’s garden.
Watts believes the 11-12 acres of colorful and diverse plant varieties will become a popular attraction at Yanney. He said planners also hope to encourage an educational component, so the gardens can foster an interest in botany, ecology and environmental awareness.
Planners have discussed including QR codes on signs that identify the plant varieties. With the QR codes, visitors could use their smartphones to access additional information. The city of Kearney has equipped each of its parks with free Wi-Fi.
The Yanney Park Foundation owns the land where the gardens will be built. The land will be deeded to the city when the gardens are complete. An endowment will be organized for the gardens’ permanent care and maintenance.
“The more we can build the endowment while we’re fundraising for the garden, the better it will be hiring students to care for the gardens,” Yanney said. “Kearney will be proud of the gardens. The people of Kearney are doing a beautiful job as a city.”
Yanney Park got underway in 1998 with the goal of becoming the most beautiful park between Omaha and Denver.
