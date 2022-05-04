Borer, Meusch campaigning to be Buffalo County’s next assessor

KEARNEY — The two Republicans campaigning to replace Buffalo County’s retiring assessor have never held public office, but both have experience in public service and property valuation.

One of the GOP candidates, Nora Borer, is the current assessor’s second in command, while the other Republican candidate, Roy Meusch, is a commercial field assistant in the assessor’s office.

No Democrat filed in the assessor race. That means that one of the two Republican candidates will win that party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary election and be a shoo-in for the county assessor’s office — barring a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 general election.

When Borer and Meusch filed for election, both filled out a candidate questionnaire for the Hub.

Candidates were asked to keep their comments to 50 words. Here are their responses:

NORA BORER

Town: Kearney

Office Sought: Buffalo County Assessor

Current Elective Office: None

Years in That Office: N/A

Prior Elective Offices: None

Occupation: Deputy Buffalo County Assessor

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?

To use my experience to develop fair values. Strengths: My knowledge of statutes, legal descriptions, MIPS computer system, state reports, budgeting, claims and many other duties gained in my 14 years with the Assessors Office. A good working relationship with Nebraska Department of Revenue and our computer software programmers.

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

Property values.

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?

I would ask for a countywide reappraisal to get uniformity and consistency in the valuations. I would assign each field appraisal assistant their own area of the county to be responsible for so they become familiar with it and notice changes, know how things sell and possible unique situation.

ROY MEUSCH

Town: Kearney

Office Sought: Buffalo County Assessor

Current Elective Office: None

Years in That Office: None

Prior Elective Offices: None

Occupation: Commercial Field Assistant – Assessors Office

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?

I am seeking the office of Buffalo County Assessor because I believe my 30 years of experience in the real estate market will be beneficial in setting fair and reputable market values in Buffalo County. My background and experience are a great fit to lead the Assessor’s Office

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

Buffalo County residents tell me that there seems to be no rhyme or reason for their property value. With my extensive knowledge of the real estate market, the Assessor’s Office will set accurate values that taxpayers trust, while also educating residents on how those values were created.

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?

Communication and building trust will be a priority for me. I will work diligently to gain the confidence of taxpayers by creating an office that provides quality customer service to the public and ensures their concerns are heard. I will strive to lead this office with integrity and excellence.