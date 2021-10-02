Booster shots begin at Two Rivers mobile clinics for those who had Pfizer vaccines

KEARNEY — COVID-19 booster shots are available from the Two Rivers Public Health Department for people aged 65 and older who received the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year, and whose second Pfizer vaccination was at least six months ago.

They are also available to Pfizer recipients with high-risk conditions.

Boosters will be available “very soon” for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse.

Vaccinations and boosters are available at the Two Rivers mobile clinics held regularly in Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

This “booster dose” group includes:

- Those who are 65 years of age and older;

- Those who completed their Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago AND;

- Are 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions;

- Are 18 years and older and work in high-risk settings such as health care, grocery stores, restaurants, education, food production and retail.

Boosters were administered for the first time Wednesday at the Two Rivers mobile trailer in Cozad.