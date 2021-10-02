Booster shots begin at Two Rivers mobile clinics for those who had Pfizer vaccines

KEARNEY — COVID-19 booster shots are available from the Two Rivers Public Health Department for people aged 65 and older who received the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year, and whose second Pfizer vaccination was at least six months ago.
They are also available to Pfizer recipients with high-risk conditions.
Boosters will be available “very soon” for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse.
Vaccinations and boosters are available at the Two Rivers mobile clinics held regularly in Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
This “booster dose” group includes:
- Those who are 65 years of age and older;
- Those who completed their Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago AND;
- Are 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions;
- Are 18 years and older and work in high-risk settings such as health care, grocery stores, restaurants, education, food production and retail.
Boosters were administered for the first time Wednesday at the Two Rivers mobile trailer in Cozad.
Also, a third dose of vaccine (termed “additional dose”) is available now for immunocompromised people, or those with high-risk conditions who got either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine earlier this year, Puckett said. It is not available for people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
This “additional dose” group includes:
- Those undergoing cancer treatments;
- People with advanced or untreated HIV;
- Those being treated with high-dose corticosteroids;
- Those who have had organ transplants.
People who fall into those categories must bring a doctor’s note proving that they qualify. “People who want an additional dose must come with a doctor’s order,” Puckett said.
Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers planning section supervisor, said people must show how they qualify for that additional dose. They will be asked to answer 10 questions regarding their reaction to the first set of shots. “We want to make sure you are safe,” she said.
Mulligan also said people who have lost their vaccine cards can find records of their vaccinations in the statewide immunization system. That can be found by searching online for NESIIS.