Boom Town headlines evening of barbershop at the Merryman Performing Arts Center

KEARNEY — The title tells it all.

“The title of the show is ‘This Is My Country’ and audiences will hear several songs from all around the country and then some patriotic songs a little later on,” said Fran Wilson, director of the Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus. “Some of the songs they will hear will be ‘The Armed Forces Medley,’ ‘Dear Hearts and Gentle People,’ ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ and ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads.’”

When he begins looking for a suitable arrangement of a song for a cappella style, Wilson keeps several things in mind.

“There are a lot of people who arrange songs for barbershop choruses, quartets and other a cappella groups,” he said. “We look for songs that are within our capabilities of performing and within our ranges. And we look for arrangements that sound good to us.”

The group spends time rehearsing the music and then performs them for the public.

The Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus will present “This Is My Country” in two performances, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Students are admitted at no charge.

And if Wilson can’t find an arrangement that works, he sometimes takes on the task himself.

Both performances include a pre-show event featuring music by The Geezers at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Following the 7 p.m. concert, the groups will present The Afterglow in the gym with sandwiches, soft drinks and coffee for a donation.

Special guests include Chorus of the Plains and the Nebraska Pride Chorus. Local quartets Cabriolet and Habitat 4 Harmony will precede the headliners, BoomTown.

Members of BoomTown call Kansas and North Carolina home. The award-winning quartet started singing together in 2012. The members take inspiration from artists like Michael Bublé and The Jackson Five. BoomTown puts its own spin on swing standards, pop classics and even some country and gospel favorites.

BoomTown is dedicated to the advancement of the barbershop style and strives to get young people interested in singing.

Wilson noted about the group, “They recently took second place in district competitions and they’re qualified for international competitions several different times now.”

Bringing in award-winning groups allows audience members to enjoy a very high standard of excellence — along with the opportunity for members of the choruses to hear the performance of an accomplished group.

“It allows our members and our audience to hear a group that sings very well together,” Wilson said. “They have their songs polished up really well.”

The Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus is always looking for new singers.

“We love to have new members,” Wilson said. “We practice on Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. at Christianside Country Church at 3203 Eighth Ave.,” Wilson. “Any guy that likes to sing is welcome to come join us.”