Book tells work of North Platte journalist Keith Blackledge

“He served as a central point of how to make a community better,” Salestrom said. “This guy was not a bully. He didn’t have a bully pulpit. He didn’t work that way. You’d go to lunch with him and the next thing you’d know, you were heading a committee. And that’s really the way he worked.”

Salestrom, who now lives in Jacksonville, Fla., sees the story of Blackledge’s success as something that smaller newspapers throughout the country could replicate.

“Keith demonstrated that it didn’t matter if it was Jacksonville, Fla., or North Platte or Kearney, you can get things done by becoming the voice of the community,” Salestrom said.

Lomicky calls “North Platte’s Keith Blackledge,” a book of history because it’s about newspapers as well as a town.

“It applies to any small town newspaper in any town,” she said. “Back in the days when it mattered, when people read the newspaper and read the police column and the read who got married, this book highlights a time of when newspapers mattered and really reigned. And Keith was a wonderful editorial writer and a columnist. He was also a good journalist.”

Lomicky interviewed many writers who worked for Blackledge.