Bomb threat reported at Buffalo County Courthouse
Bomb threat reported at Buffalo County Courthouse

Buffalo County Courthouse bomb threat

Sheriff’s deputies and Kearney police set up around the Buffalo County Courthouse to prevent passersby and traffic from entering the potentially dangerous area after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of the building.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — For the second time in five months, the Buffalo County Courthouse was evacuated for a reported bomb threat.

The threat was reported around 8:45 a.m. at the courthouse, 1512 Central Ave. Members of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department are responding to the scene.

Details of the threat are unknown and no further information is available at this time.

At 8:45 a.m. Aug. 31, work came to a halt at the courthouse after a bomb threat was reported. That threat was non-specific.

Employees and the public were evacuated. After a thorough search of the building, no device was located and employees returned to work at 10:15 a.m.

Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller declined to say which county office received this morning’s threat or release any further details. The investigation continues.

