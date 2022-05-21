Boilesen sings about ancestors’ hard times on Plains at The Archway

KEARNEY — As a singer/songwriter, Pat Boilsen understands how music can tell a story, especially a story from Nebraska’s history.

“I grew up hearing stories of how old John had to make it 15 miles through a snowstorm,” she said as an example, during an interview at her home in Albion. “I grew up hearing about all those experiences. They make me realize how much easier I have it today than the pioneers did.”

One of her original songs details the blizzard of 1888, also known as the School Children’s Blizzard.

“I call the song ‘The 12th of January,’ which tells the story of that blizzard — along with the 13 children who were trapped in a school near Arcadia, Neb.,” Boilsen said. “And I’ll be doing a song about prairie fires.”

That song explores some of the challenges that the pioneers had to deal with.

Boilsen performs “Songs of the Stories of Our Ancestors That Shaped Life on the Plains,” as part of the Soda Fountain Sundae series at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Archway. Admission to the concert is free. Root beer floats will be served following the performance.

Boilsen writes her own ballads in an effort to keep alive the stories that help contribute to maintaining our heritage. She writes of real people, places and events — past and present.

“I’ll be playing some songs that are based on memories I have of growing up in Nebraska,” she said. “Pretty much all the songs I’ll be doing tell about memories of Nebraska or the history of various events in the state. I use both keyboards and some pre-recorded soundtracks that I produce.”

Boilsen believes that music communicates in a special, unique way.

“There is something about music that can become more memorable for the listener than reading it or hearing about it in spoken form,” she said. “I’ve found that, especially with children, they really seem to latch on to a story told with music. I enjoy telling stories through songs because I believe that we can’t live in the past, but we do need to remember it.”

Boilsen acknowledges that knowing about the past helps us better understand where we are today.

“My program is about 45 minutes to an hour,” the songwriter said. “It’s very difficult to decide which songs to use. This is my way of helping people remember where we’ve come from. What the settlers and pioneers went through is totally amazing. It gives us a better appreciation of what we have today.”

Boilsen, 76, looks to songwriters like Merle Haggard and Marty Robbins for inspiration. She grew up on a farm in central Nebraska.

“My parents didn’t have it easy, but we made it through everything,” Boilsen said.

She uses those experiences in her songs, often transplanting those emotions into settings featuring pioneers and settlers of early Nebraska. Many times Boilsen creates fictional settings with a foundation of truth.

“It’s taken from history, from accounts that I have read,” she said. “People came to the Nebraska territory and thought it was going to be the Promised Land. When they got here, they discovered that there were locusts and blizzards and tornadoes and drought. Often their dreams weren’t what they thought they would be.”

As an example Boilsen cites the experiences of the Donner Party in 1846 in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Ravaged by an early snowstorm, half of the members of the group died and the survivors resorted to cannibalism.

“Their dream was certainly crushed,” she said. “Those are the types of stories that need to be remembered and passed on. Only by remembering what these people went through can we appreciate what we have today, even though we still have some of those devastating events. I can’t begin to imagine coming to Nebraska with just a horse and buggy.”