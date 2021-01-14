 Skip to main content
Body of missing Odessa woman found on her property

  • Updated
ODESSA — An autopsy has been ordered for an elderly woman whose body was found on her property Wednesday night.

Around 6:19 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a check welfare at a rural Odessa address. Around 8:30 p.m. BuffaloWatch sent a missing person alert to subscribers asking for the public’s help in locating Claudia Murr, 74.

She later was found dead on her property west of Odessa, a sheriff’s office news release said.

Foul play is not suspected. The investigation continues.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office in the case was the Kearney Police Department, Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Buffalo County Emergency Management and the city of Kearney/Buffalo County Chaplain Corps.

