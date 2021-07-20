Bobcat killed in rural Phelps County after being hit by a vehicle

PHELPS COUNTY — A bobcat was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday in rural Phelps County.

According to a report from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle hit the bobcat early Saturday morning near S Road and Polyline Road, about a mile north of Sacramento. The area is near the Sacramento-Wilcox State Wildlife Management Area.

There was minor damage done to the vehicle, and the sheriff’s office contacted the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Bobcats are found throughout the state of Nebraska, and there are thousands of the animals in the state, said Sam Wilson, furbearer biologist with Nebraska Game and Parks. Adults can be about 15-30 pounds, and its not unusual for them to be run over by vehicles.

“They don’t cause damage to the vehicles. It is common. It is not dissimilar to running over a fox or something like that,” Wilson said.

If there isn’t extensive damage done to the animal’s pelt and it is in prime shape for winter, it can be used for educational purposes. Nebraska has a hunting season for bobcats that runs from Dec. 1 through the end of February.

Although people may not frequently hear about run-ins with bobcats, it is more common than one might think.