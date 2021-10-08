Board of Regents approves UNK library project, update to Greek housing plan

That project replaces the current fraternity and sorority housing – University Residence North (URN) and University Residence South (URS) – through a combination of new construction and a renovation of Martin Hall.

Because of unforeseen impacts to the construction market caused by the global pandemic, the price tag for that project increased from $26.65 million to $32.65 million. The additional money ensures the project can proceed as planned, creating a high-quality housing option for students that lasts for decades to come.

The updated plan also adds about 5,000 additional square feet to the project and expands the number of chapter rooms, giving each organization living in the housing their own dedicated space. Martin Hall will be about 42,500 square feet and the new residence hall, to be located directly north of Martin, will be around 41,200 square feet.

The new fraternity and sorority housing complex is located just east of the Nebraskan Student Union, putting some of UNK’s most active students directly next to a hub of social activity on campus.

Proposed opening dates are January 2023 for Martin Hall and August 2023 for the new residence hall. URN and URS will be razed after the new complex is complete.