Blues on the Banks set for Aug. 20 at Rowe Sanctuary

GIBBON — Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary will host Blues on the Banks, an evening of live music, on the banks of the Platte River 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 20.

The local band TEZZ will play classics, blues, jazz, and more. Guests must be 21 and older. Registration is required.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm. Rowe staff and volunteers will lead 30-minute guided prairie walks at 5:45, 6:15, and 6:45 p.m. Food service will begin at 5:45 p.m. Music will run from 7 p.m. until sunset at 8:30 p.m.

For $25, guests will receive three food and drink tickets at the door. These can be used to purchase a brat, burger, beer, or glass of wine. Complimentary tea and water will also be available. Additional food and drink tickets will cost $5 each.

Registration closes Aug. 16. Visit rowe.audubon.org/events or email rowesanctuary@audubon.org, or call 308-468-5282.