Blues on the Banks plays to sold out crowd along Platte River

GIBBON Audubon Rowe Sanctuary’s fifth annual Blues on the Banks was picture-perfect Saturday evening.

A sold-out crowd enjoyed comfortable weather along with brats, beer, burgers and blues. The outdoor event continued until the sun set over the nearly-dry Platte River.

Music was provided by TEZZ, a band featuring Todd Thalkin on keyboards, Lois Thalken, vocalist; Greg Tesdall, woodwinds; Craig Link, percussion, and Martin Tilley, harmonica.

TEZZ played on a brand-new covered wooden stage with wheels which was built in just two weeks by the Rowe staff, Soncey Kondrotis, Rowe’s operations manager, said.

Rowe holds the annual late-August event to draw people to Rowe and promote conservation. Guests could take a 30-minute guided walk around the prairie with Rowe staff members to learn a bit about the plants and animals that thrive there.

“Blues on the Banks is a great way to learn more about our conservation mission and enjoy good food, company, and tunes,” Bill Taddicken, Rowe Center director, said.

Sponsors included Steeple Brewing, NebraskaLand Bank and Mac’s Creek Winery.

“A River Runs Through It,” Rowe’s annual fundraiser, is set for Sept. 24. For information, call Rowe at 308-468-5282 or visit rowe.audubon.org.