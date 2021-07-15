Blues, jazz prairie walks part of Rowe Sanctuary's Blues on the Banks

GIBBON — Blues on the Banks will feature music, food and fun the evening of Aug. 14 at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon.

The event will feature blues, jazz and other tunes played by Blue Plate Special and Marty Tilley, plus brats, burgers and beer. Guests must be 21 and older, and registration is required.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Guided prairie walks of 30 minutes will be offered at 5:15, 5:45 and 6:15 p.m. Food service will begin at 5:45 p.m. Music will start at 6:45 p.m. and end at sunset.

Admission is $20 per person. Guests will receive three tickets at the door. Each ticket can be used to purchase a brat, burger or beer. Complimentary tea and water will be available.

Guests can purchase additional tickets for $5 each.

Registration closes Aug. 9. Visit rowe.audubon.org/events, email rowesanctuary@audubon.org, or call 308-468-5282.