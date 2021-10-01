Blue Vine Bistro opens in Hotel Dale in downtown Holdrege

HOLDREGE — Phil Corey hopes his new Holdrege bistro will bring people together through good food and drinks.
The Blue Vine is a family friendly restaurant that opened earlier this month on the main floor of the historic building known as the Hotel Dale in downtown Holdrege.
Phil and his wife, Lisa, of McCook chose to open the restaurant in Holdrege after building a relationship with Phelps County Development Corporation Executive Director Ron Tillery. Phil is an entrepreneur and has more than 15 years experience in food service leadership.
Phil credits Tillery, PCDC Director of Business Services Sally Sadd and Director of Administrative Services Stacy Pafford for helping to bring the business to Holdrege.
“They really made it happen. ... They put together some things to make it feasible,” Phil said.
The restaurant received an Exterior Sign Grant as well as a gap financing loan and a start-up cost loan from PCDC.
The Coreys began remodeling the location in April, and they encountered more work than they were expecting. Cleaning alone took hundreds of hours, and things often were delayed due to contractors’ busy schedules.
“One of the biggest challenges was probably shortages. Every contractor out there is busy. We were trying to keep as much local on that as we could. We ended up having to bring in people from outside the area as well,” Phil explained.
After finishing construction and giving the interior a complete face-lift, the restaurant had a soft opening Sept. 17. General Manager Matt Riedman describes Blue Vine’s cuisine as American with European undertones. Customers can choose from a variety of appetizers, pastas, salads, burgers, steaks, specialty sandwiches and seafood.
“We’re really trying to have a well-rounded selection,” Phil said.
One of the most popular items on the menu has been Vine Bites, a marinated top sirloin cut into half-ounce pieces that are grilled to order and topped with sliced grape tomatoes, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce. Fettucini Alfredo with grilled chicken or sautéed shrimp, gyros, and chicken bacon ranch paninis also have been customer favorites.
Diners who prefer burgers can choose amongst four burger options, or they can build their own and add whatever toppings they prefer. Steaks are handcut at the restaurant and are aged in the cooler for up to 35 days. The bistro will have daily specials offered for lunch and dinner.
The Blue Vine has crafted their own cocktails, including a Blue Moscow Mule and Blueberry Lemonade. Riedman said they soon will be offering wine flights and liquor flights for customers. The business has a meeting room that will be available to rent, and they plan to have catering in the near future.
Phil wants to offer Nebraska dinner specials where all items are locally sourced such as shrimp from a Nebraska shrimp farm, Wagyu beef and Nebraska bison.
“We are trying to utilize some different Nebraska things as much as we can,” Phil said.
The Blue Vine has received a warm welcome from the community and rave reviews about the cuisine.
“It’s all been great feedback. Everyone has loved the food. I think on Facebook I haven’t had one bad review,” Riedman said.