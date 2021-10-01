Blue Vine Bistro opens in Hotel Dale in downtown Holdrege

HOLDREGE — Phil Corey hopes his new Holdrege bistro will bring people together through good food and drinks.

The Blue Vine is a family friendly restaurant that opened earlier this month on the main floor of the historic building known as the Hotel Dale in downtown Holdrege.

Phil and his wife, Lisa, of McCook chose to open the restaurant in Holdrege after building a relationship with Phelps County Development Corporation Executive Director Ron Tillery. Phil is an entrepreneur and has more than 15 years experience in food service leadership.

Phil credits Tillery, PCDC Director of Business Services Sally Sadd and Director of Administrative Services Stacy Pafford for helping to bring the business to Holdrege.

“They really made it happen. ... They put together some things to make it feasible,” Phil said.

The restaurant received an Exterior Sign Grant as well as a gap financing loan and a start-up cost loan from PCDC.

The Coreys began remodeling the location in April, and they encountered more work than they were expecting. Cleaning alone took hundreds of hours, and things often were delayed due to contractors’ busy schedules.