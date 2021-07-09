Blue Plate Special to ‘mix it up’ Sunday in Kearney at Concerts in the Park

“Mike started studying the musical style of Django Reinhardt, gypsy jazz as some people call it,” Tesdall said. “He’s always wanted to play that music so we started getting together once a week and messing around with some of the songs that are now new to all of us. It’s a big challenge but it’s kind of fun, too.”

Tesdall heard that type of music during a trip to Europe.

“I really loved it,” he said. “There would be these little bands in the plazas playing this background/feel good music. It’s thought of as background music in a cafe, but actually it’s very difficult and challenging music to play. Mike uses a special instrument called a Selmer guitar.”

The guitar sports a wider body and a wider neck, played with a thicker pick, which helps make the instrument louder so it could be heard over the other instruments of the band. Since Gypsy Le Bleu doesn’t have a fiddle as most gypsy jazz bands do, Tesdall plays the melody on his soprano sax.

“If there wasn’t a violin in the band, sometimes there would be a clarinet player, but I also don’t play that,” he said. “I wondered if I could make the sax work. It’s like taking something we enjoy and using the tools we have to make it work. Even though that’s not authentic, to have the soprano sax on the melody, we make it work.”