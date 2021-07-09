Blue Plate Special to ‘mix it up’ Sunday in Kearney at Concerts in the Park

KEARNEY — Greg Tesdall creates bands to perform different types of music.
“Some of the music and some of the groups are very structured,” the musician said. “And then with some of the bands, I just play what I want and what I hear in the moment. It really depends on the song and the group — and everyone’s level of comfort with that.”
When Tesdall played with the late Mike Adams, he had to pay close attention to the music.
“I didn’t know half of the songs that Mike played,” Tesdall said. “Whatever I heard in my head, I played. My goal was to make the song better. And that’s the most enjoyment I get; making whoever I’m playing with sound better on this song.”
When Tesdall plays with a group like Blackberry Winter, he has to stay with the written score.
“If you play a song by Chicago with a seven-piece band, you pretty much have to stay there or you’re going to lose everybody,” he said.
Fans of live music can hear Tesdall — and a configuration of one his bands — on two occasions on Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park. Blue Plate Special will perform at noon as part of Art in the Park presented by Kearney Artist Guild and again at 7 p.m. as part of the Concerts in the Park series presented by Kearney Area Arts Council.
Admission to both events is free.
Tesdall will introduce a new band during the noon performance, Gypsy Le Bleu, that features French cafe jazz by composers like Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli. The band is so new, Tesdall isn’t too sure of the name yet.
“We’ve been having fun playing this stuff,” he said. “The new band is going to play for about 30 minutes at noon on Sunday. We’re just going to bring it out for the first time in public, not make a big deal about it and just see if people like it. I haven’t told the guys about the name yet, but I’m sure it will be OK. After that, Blue Plate Special will play until about 4 p.m.”
The 7 p.m. show will exclusively feature a performance by Blue Plate Special.
The band plays a variety of music from folk-rock to rock to music with a jazz tinge to pop tunes.
“I’m not sure what you would call the type of music that includes ‘Crystal Blue Persuasion’ by Tommy James & The Shondells and ‘Time of the Season’ by the Zombies,” Tesdall said. “I guess it’s just classics of the ‘60s and ‘70s. We really play a wide variety of music, stuff we really enjoy playing. We’re going to mix it up and see if we can find something that everybody will like.”
Gypsy Le Bleu began when musician Mike Metzger started learning about gypsy jazz. Tesdall knew Metzger when they played in the Irish band, Miles from Dublin.
“Mike started studying the musical style of Django Reinhardt, gypsy jazz as some people call it,” Tesdall said. “He’s always wanted to play that music so we started getting together once a week and messing around with some of the songs that are now new to all of us. It’s a big challenge but it’s kind of fun, too.”
Tesdall heard that type of music during a trip to Europe.
“I really loved it,” he said. “There would be these little bands in the plazas playing this background/feel good music. It’s thought of as background music in a cafe, but actually it’s very difficult and challenging music to play. Mike uses a special instrument called a Selmer guitar.”
The guitar sports a wider body and a wider neck, played with a thicker pick, which helps make the instrument louder so it could be heard over the other instruments of the band. Since Gypsy Le Bleu doesn’t have a fiddle as most gypsy jazz bands do, Tesdall plays the melody on his soprano sax.
“If there wasn’t a violin in the band, sometimes there would be a clarinet player, but I also don’t play that,” he said. “I wondered if I could make the sax work. It’s like taking something we enjoy and using the tools we have to make it work. Even though that’s not authentic, to have the soprano sax on the melody, we make it work.”
Underneath it all, beyond all the styles and instrumentation, Tesdall and his band members strive for that creative spark and that touch of magic that brings the music to life.
“That’s what we aim for every single time,” he said. “When it happens, that’s what keeps you in the business when you should have been studying to become the next Jeff Bezos or something.”