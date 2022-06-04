Blue Plate Special looks to mix it up at Concerts in the Park

KEARNEY — The members of Blue Plate Special enjoy branching out and performing different kinds of music with different kinds of groups, often going out on a limb.

“I’m playing with a swing gypsy band and we’re all experimenting with different kinds of music,” said Greg Tesdall, who plays woodwinds with Blue Plate Special. “Everybody is still exploring new outlets, but we still like to have our core group that enjoys playing together.”

Members of Blue Plate special include Mick Johnson, Craig Link, Terry Sinnard and Tesdall.

When Tesdall talks about the way he makes music with his friends, he uses the word “trust.”

“Oh, sure, we have some new songs we’ve learned lately but we might not play them,” he laughed. “We continue to practice and work within the group, plus we all individually keep exploring other combinations with other musicians.”

Kearney audiences know Tesdall. He’s played in at least a dozen area bands over the decades. Before speaking with a reporter, Tesdall had played “Taps” on a soprano saxophone at a Memorial Day gathering at Harmon Park.

Kearney Area Arts Council’s 2022 season of Concerts in the Park will open with a performance by Blue Plate Special at 7 p.m. Sunday on the Sonatorium stage at Harmon Park. Burgos Queen will provide food and YMCA Creative Arts will offer activities for children at 6:15. Admission to all events is free.

For Tesdall and the other members of Blue Plate Special, playing on a familiar stage with a familiar audience gives them a chance to try something new — often on the spur of the moment.

“We can go out on a limb because we know how to get back,” Tesdall said.

The band plays a variety of music from folk-rock to rock to music with a jazz tinge — to pop tunes.

“I’m not sure what you would call the type of music that includes ‘Crystal Blue Persuasion’ by Tommy James & The Shondells and ‘Time of the Season’ by the Zombies,” Tesdall said. “I guess it’s just classics of the ’60s and ’70s. We really play a wide variety of music, stuff we really enjoy playing. We’re going to mix it up and see if we can find something that everybody will like.”

Now in its 48th year, the Concerts in the Park series features a variety of bands and styles of music. Brad Driml, executive director of the Kearney Area Arts Council, said that over the years he learned an important lesson — that audiences enjoy hearing bands they know.

“The locals like the locals,” Driml said in a previous interview. “This year we have a lot of our tried-and-true favorites. Sometimes people look at the schedule and think, gosh, they always book the same acts and it’s hard to get in there. But we’re going with what our crowd likes. That’s probably the leading factor in what we do.”

For Blue Plate Special, performing on the Sonatorium stage feels like coming home for a chance to venture out on a limb and safely return.