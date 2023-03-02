KEARNEY – Blue lights will be turned on Friday evening at CHI Health Good Samaritan to bring attention to colorectal cancer. The blue lights will remain on through March, which is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Also on Friday, Good Samaritan’s staff will wear blue for Nebraska Cancer Coalition’s Dress in Blue Day. The public is invited to join them to bring greater awareness to a cancer few people want to discuss.

The blue lights and clothing honor patients and caregivers impacted by the disease. They also serve as a reminder of the life-saving benefits of regular preventative screenings.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. This year, it is estimated that 950 Nebraskans will be diagnosed with the disease.

Seven of 10 colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented if adults age 45 and older were screened regularly.

CHI Health Good Samaritan and several area health care facilities have joined forces to increase yearly screening.

From March 6-31, men and women ages 45 to 75 are encouraged to call 800-658-5169 or 308-865-7884 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to request a free home screening kit that detects hidden blood in the stool, a potential sign of colorectal cancer.

The kit arrives by mail and includes a fecal occult blood test along with easy-to-follow instructions for at-home collection. Completed tests, returned in the envelope provided, are analyzed. Participants and their primary care physicians are both notified with the results.

It is recommended those age 45 and older complete a fecal occult blood test every year. Those with a family history of polyps or colon cancer should discuss earlier and more frequent screenings with their doctors.

A colonoscopy is still the most effective way to detect colon cancer. People who are in good health with life expectancy of more than 10 years should continue regular colorectal cancer screening through the age of 75.

People ages 76 through 85 should make a screening decision with their medical provider. People over 85 no longer need to be screened.

To request a free home screening kit, visit or call:

CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at Good Samaritan, 308-865-7884.

Cozad Community Health System, Cozad, 308-784-2261.

Franklin County Memorial Hospital, Franklin, 308-425-6221.

Gothenburg Health, Gothenburg, 308-537-4075.

Lexington Regional Health Center, Lexington, 308-324-1626.

For more information, visit www.chihealth.com/ColorectalScreening.