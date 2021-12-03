 Skip to main content
Blue Christmas service set for Sunday afternoon at Kearney's First United Methodist Church
KEARNEY — A Blue Christmas service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Drive. The public is invited.

The service will be meaningful and comforting to those who are grieving, lonely or sad this Advent and Christmas season. This includes people who have lost loved ones, a job, a home or are struggling financially or with illness.

Others are grieving during the COVID-19 pandemic because of unmet expectations, absent family and friends and other stresses.

The service, led by the Rev. Seungli You, will provide a quiet, contemplative alternative to traditional gatherings. It will focus on the God of love in the midst of pain and sorrow.

