Blue Christmas service set for Sunday afternoon at Kearney's First United Methodist Church

KEARNEY — A Blue Christmas service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Drive. The public is invited.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The service will be meaningful and comforting to those who are grieving, lonely or sad this Advent and Christmas season. This includes people who have lost loved ones, a job, a home or are struggling financially or with illness.
Others are grieving during the COVID-19 pandemic because of unmet expectations, absent family and friends and other stresses.
The service, led by the Rev. Seungli You, will provide a quiet, contemplative alternative to traditional gatherings. It will focus on the God of love in the midst of pain and sorrow.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.