Blue and Gold Welcome Week kicks off new school year at UNK

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is celebrating the start of a new school year with its annual Blue and Gold Welcome Week events.

A longstanding UNK tradition, the week features a variety of activities that connect new and returning students with campus and the Kearney community. This year’s festivities begin Friday and continue through the following week.

The biggest event, Blue and Gold Showcase, is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday near the Bell Tower and Cope Fountain on campus. About 2,000 to 3,000 students, staff, faculty and community members typically attend the back-to-school bash, which includes family-friendly games, prizes, product giveaways and other entertainment.

Approximately 175 businesses, campus organizations and other exhibitors are expected to participate in the showcase, and Chancellor Doug Kristensen is hosting a picnic from 5:30-7 p.m. south of the Nebraskan Student Union.

Blue and Gold Showcase is free and open to the public.

UNK is accepting registrations from businesses and organizations looking to participate in the event until noon Thursday. Registration forms are available online at unk.edu/showcase. There is no cost to reserve a space.