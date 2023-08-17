KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is kicking off the new school year with a weeklong celebration.

Blue and Gold Welcome Week begins Friday and features events and activities that connect new and returning Lopers with the campus and the Kearney community.

On Friday, more than 2,000 people are expected to attend the annual Blue and Gold Showcase 5-8 p.m. on the campus greens near Cope Fountain. It offers an evening of fun, food and entertainment.

Around 200 businesses, campus organizations and other exhibitors are expected to participate. Attendees can learn more about local resources while collecting lots of free stuff. Chancellor Doug Kristensen will host his traditional community picnic from 5:30-7 p.m.

The Pride of the Plains Marching Band will perform a public exhibition 7:30 p.m. Friday at Foster Field, and a bilingual concert (Spanish/English) at 9 p.m. will feature Rosendo Robles.

Destination Downtown, another popular Blue and Gold Welcome Week event, is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Aug. 24 along Central Avenue in downtown Kearney.

Students and the public can check out local businesses and vendors while enjoying food, games and other activities. An outdoor concert from Nebraska rock band ECHO will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be discounts for UNK students, as well as prize giveaways.

A meal at Cunningham’s Journal costs $7 per person, but all other activities are free.

A free shuttle will be offered for UNK students between 5-9 p.m. Pickup and drop-off points will be in the parking lot north of the Nebraska Student Union and near Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St.

UNK’s fall classes will begin Monday.