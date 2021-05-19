 Skip to main content
Blooming on The Bricks: year-round flowers brighten downtown cityscape
top story

Blooming on The Bricks: year-round flowers brighten downtown cityscape

Flowers on The Bricks

Peter Glandt, an employee of Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses of Kearney fills one of the big flower pots in downtown Kearney with begonias that will decorate Central Avenue during the summer months.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

The 20 large planters are part of an ongoing project to beautify the downtown area. They sit on each corner from North Railroad Street to 25th Street. While they are maintained by the city of Kearney, Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses of Kearney designs and installs the floral arrangements.

KEARNEY — Vibrant is a word used to describe downtown Kearney this time each year.

While improvements have been made to storefronts and physical structures, one thing that stands out is the color and beauty of the planters along Central Avenue.

Flowers on The Bricks

Coelette Gruber, city planner for the city of Kearney, said the project came from an update to the downtown Kearney plan. City officials and the Downtown Improvement Board enacted the plan in 2016-2017.

Flowers on The Bricks

Steinbrink’s staff grows the spring plants in their greenhouses to be used in the planters on Central Avenue. While the drip irrigation system helps the plants stay vibrant, ensuring the plants are well-established in the greenhouse is an important part of the process. The planter designs take place seasonally with spring planting occurring around May 15.

The flowers get plenty of compliments from both residents and visitors each year.

“Kearney’s downtown looks alive and colorful,” said Rocky Steinbrink, Steinbrink’s owner. “We are very glad to be a part of that.”

Originally, three smaller pots sat where each large planter sits now. The improvement plan brought about the new larger planters, an irrigation system to maintain them, new benches, trash and recycling bins and new lighting.

Flowers on The Bricks

Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses team members Peter Glandt, left, and Cody Fisher unload the begonia centerpiece flower pots that decorate Central Avenue during the summer months downtown Kearney.

The main reason for the planters is to beautify downtown Kearney.

The design of each planter falls to Steinbrink’s. The design takes place seasonally with the spring planting occurring around May 15. Additional designs include the fall planting and the Christmas greens that go in around Sept. 15 and Nov. 15, respectively.

Flowers on The Bricks

The planters consist of several pots inside a large planter, making the installation more manageable.

The spring planting changes from year to year based on the performance of the previous year’s planting. Those decisions are made in July so Steinbrink’s can order spring plants by Aug. 1.

