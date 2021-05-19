Blooming on The Bricks: year-round flowers brighten downtown cityscape

KEARNEY — Vibrant is a word used to describe downtown Kearney this time each year.

While improvements have been made to storefronts and physical structures, one thing that stands out is the color and beauty of the planters along Central Avenue.

The 20 large planters are part of an ongoing project to beautify the downtown area. They sit on each corner from North Railroad Street to 25th Street. While they are maintained by the city of Kearney, Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses of Kearney designs and installs the floral arrangements.

Coelette Gruber, city planner for the city of Kearney, said the project came from an update to the downtown Kearney plan. City officials and the Downtown Improvement Board enacted the plan in 2016-2017.

The flowers get plenty of compliments from both residents and visitors each year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Kearney’s downtown looks alive and colorful,” said Rocky Steinbrink, Steinbrink’s owner. “We are very glad to be a part of that.”

Originally, three smaller pots sat where each large planter sits now. The improvement plan brought about the new larger planters, an irrigation system to maintain them, new benches, trash and recycling bins and new lighting.