Blood supplies critically low; give now to ease shortage

KEARNEY — The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.

Paired with busy holiday schedules, winter weather and ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the already struggling blood supply could be further affected throughout winter.

All who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Those who come to give Nov. 24-28 will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.

There is no waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or any COVID-19 vaccine or booster as long as they are symptom free.

Prescheduled appointments are required. Use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Face masks for donors and staff are required.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes by completing a RapidPass from a mobile device or computer.

A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Blood donation opportunities in this area Nov. 16-30 are:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amherst: noon-6 p.m. Nov. 29, Amherst Community Center, 110 N. Main St