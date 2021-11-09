 Skip to main content
Blood supplies critically low; give now to ease shortage
KEARNEY — The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.

Paired with busy holiday schedules, winter weather and ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the already struggling blood supply could be further affected throughout winter.

All who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Those who come to give Nov. 24-28 will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.

There is no waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or any COVID-19 vaccine or booster as long as they are symptom free.

Prescheduled appointments are required. Use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Face masks for donors and staff are required.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes by completing a RapidPass from a mobile device or computer.

A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Blood donation opportunities in this area Nov. 16-30 are:

Amherst: noon-6 p.m. Nov. 29, Amherst Community Center, 110 N. Main St

Campbell: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 29, American Legion Hall, 621 Broad St.

Cozad: 11/16/2021: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Nov. 16, Catholic Parish Hall, 613 W. 13th St.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18, Nebraska Plastics, 700 W. Highway 30

Kearney:

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, UNK Student Union, 1013 W. 27th St.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23 noon-6 p.m. Nov. 24, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 26 and noon-6 p.m. Nov. 29, Fort Kearney Chapter, 520 W. 48th St.

Lexington: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 22, Lexington High School, 1400 Minuteman Drive

Minden: 8 a.m.- p.m. Nov. 30, Minden Public Schools, 520 W. Third St.

