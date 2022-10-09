Blood likes longshot role

KEARNEY — Democrat Carol Blood said she spent just 3% as much as Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus spent in his gubernatorial campaign, but that’s OK.

“I may have been outspent,” Blood said, “But I’ve never been outworked.”

With Republican voters holding a two-to-one advantage over Democrats, Blood is considered a longshot for the statehouse, but she said Saturday in Kearney “I’m not a sacrificial lamb.”

She said she’s been an underdog in almost every election, but she discovered hard work is her secret weapon.

Blood said Pillen spent $7 million in what she described as a “hatefest” of a primary election battle vs. Charles Herbster for the GOP nomination.

The divisiveness that infected Republican rhetoric actually spurred her into filing as a candidate on the Democratic ticket, said Blood, who brought her hard-working style to Kearney on Saturday. She appeared in front of about 75 Kearney-area Democrats in what was billed as a town hall event in which supporters learned more about her and promised to support her campaign.

Blood said her campaign has canvassed more than 270,000 Nebraskans knocking on doors, making telephone calls or mailing handwritten postcards.

Mary Kulhanek of Kearney, a Blood volunteer, has sent 600 postcards along with other volunteers.

“I hope it gets people out to vote. We need to be heard,” Kulhanek said.

Regarded as a heavy underdog because of her underfunded campaign and GOP numbers advantage, Blood said Nebraska’s race for the statehouse isn’t the first time she’s been the underdog. She’s defeated what many considered to be stronger candidates for city council in Bellevue and for her District 3 Legislature seat that’s she’s held six years.

She said her plan for governor is based on four pillars:

Prosperity for all Nebraskans;

Maintain public safety and improve public health

Invest in Nebraska’s infrastructure; and

Encourage education.

Blood said Colorado recently passed universal child care. She said Nebraska should do the same so more couples could work, rather than care for kids at home to avoid child care expenses.

She said she wants her campaign to be about issues and answers.

“When I’m elected we’ll decide what our state’s priorities are. We’ll ask communities what their top three needs are and then we’ll do a strategic plan that’s reflected in our state budget,” she said.

She said in 25 years Nebraska lawmakers have failed to reduce taxes, and that failure has harmed the middle class. “Who pays the most income tax? It’s the working middle class. It’s the upper class that gets the breaks,” she said.

Pillen has declined to debate Blood. She said if he were to debate, it would expose his lack of knowledge about Nebraska government.

“He doesn’t want to answer questions unless he’s been trained on them. He doesn’t know how government works,” Blood said. “I also find it interesting that he hasn’t been vetted well by the media.”

She said Nebraskans need a governor who can think on his feet, especially when it’s time to lead after a natural disaster or when the media asks tough questions.

With just four weeks until the Nov. 8 general election, Blood said her goal is to knock on doors and conduct more town hall events.

Blood and her volunteers will be distributing a small newspaper she published for the campaign, “The Changing Times.”

“After people read it they say they’ve never had a candidate explain to them the issues,” she said.

She said the newspapers, the door-to-door canvassing and hand written post cards will hopefully touch voters for the right reasons.

“I’ve never run a dirty campaign,” she said. “The other side is getting attention because they’re leaving people scared and angry. They never solve the real problems that affect real Nebraskans.”