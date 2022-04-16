Blessings in blindness: Forever grateful, Gibbon man likes sharing with others

GIBBON — David Johnson admits it was his fault when he went blind at age 33.

A lifelong resident of Gibbon, he started losing his eyesight at age 29 and was totally blind at 33. “I had Type 1 diabetes and I didn’t do what the doctors urged,” he said.

But Johnson, now 65, has found blessings in his blindness. As doctors fought to save his vision, he prayed often.

“I was so confused, but God came to me one night and told me what He wanted me to do. He wanted me to help other people,” Johnson said. “Since then, I have never been afraid.”

He lives life to the fullest. He tills and plants a garden. He repairs hail-damaged roofs. He coached his son’s Pony League team for two years. He even used a chain saw until his frantic parents insisted that he stop.

He also has been a listening ear for others facing the trauma of blindness and other maladies.

Johnson wishes he could physically see his now-grown two children and four grandchildren, “but I know what they look like. They are beautiful,” he said.

“A woman came up to me and asked, ‘What do you think I look like?’ I said, ‘You’re beautiful.’ She thanked me and then said, ‘How do you know?” I said, ‘God made everyone beautiful. Look it up.’”

An ordinary life

For his first 29 years, life was relatively ordinary for Johnson. A graduate of Gibbon High School, he became a wiring apprentice with Consolidated Blenders, a Hastings wholesale distributor of animal feeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals and other farm supplies.

He joined the Jaycees, helped run the Gibbon Baseball Association, coached American Legion baseball and became an umpire. “I loved doing stuff in the community,” he said.

“I always said I wasn’t going to get married, but one day Pam and I just found one another. Within one week, we were crazy about one another,” he added.

“I was a bad diabetic for years. I drank beer with the boys. I did things I knew I shouldn’t do, but all I believed in was working and playing sports,” he said. “I didn’t know Jesus. When I met Pam, I got to know Jesus.”

Going blind

One morning, he woke up and saw dark spots floating in front of his eyes. Pam rushed him to the doctor. “The doctor said blood vessels were breaking in the back of my eyes. He put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘I don’t know if we can save your eyes.’”

Dr. John Welsh, an ophthalmologist from Hastings, was called in. He told Johnson, “I can’t promise to save your eyes, but I will try if you let me.” Johnson agreed. “I was a young Christian. I had faith that God was going to take care of me. I never worried about it,” he said.

He had laser surgery and major surgery on both eyes. He even went to Wichita, Kansas, for a procedure.

“They tried so hard to save my eyes. They started on the left eye in March 1989, but by the first of July I had no sight in that eye,” he said. He had nine major surgeries on the right eye, but within two years, he was blind in that eye, too.

“We were going to Pam’s mom’s house for her sister’s birthday. All at once, I just saw a flash. That was the last time I saw anything,” he said. He still remembers the date: May 20, 1991.

At that time, Pam was working at Baldwin Filters. Their son Michael was 3. Their daughter Paige was 6 months.

‘God chose me’

Johnson said that despite inevitable struggles, “going blind was easy for me. My mom and dad really struggled with it, but I kept saying, ‘It’s OK.’”

Early on, he facilitated a program called Facing Fear at the Ramada Inn in Kearney. He began by saying, “I know a lot of you face fear about losing your sight. I hate to tell you this, but it’s never bothered me. So why am I teaching you about facing fear? If you will listen, I will tell you my story,” he said.

After that, he’d invite people to tell their stories. After listening, he would explain “how we can make things better for you.” Soon he was leading three such programs a day.

“I love sharing with people, trying to help people. That’s why God let me be blind. I’m grateful he chose me,” he said.

Johnson even coached his son Michael’s Pony League team for two seasons, at Michael’s request. The team compiled 8-8 record both those years.

Health woes: A blessing

Johnson has dealt with a plethora of serious health issues. In 1992, due to diabetes-related health issues, he needed a pancreas transplant. His was just the ninth such transplant in Nebraska. Five of the eight people who had the surgery prior to him did not survive.

“It was a huge risk, but I thought, ‘if this will give me more life, I will do it,” he said. The first few years after the transplant were difficult. Doctors gave him “maybe” three to five years to live, but he’s still going strong 30 years later.

Next, Johnson struggled with kidney issues, “My pastor came over. He said, ‘Are you all right?’ I said, ‘I am now. I sat here and prayed. I played some of the Bible on Alexa. I listened to Scripture. It’s going to be OK,” he said. And it was OK, he said, even though he’s since had two kidney transplants.

In June 1999, he had a mini-stroke. Hospitalized in Kearney, he was put in a ward with stroke patients. “There was a room up there where some of us would eat dinner. I met some of the neediest people. I prayed with them every day,” he said.

The medical staff listened to the prayers out in the hall, so Johnson prayed for them, too. One day, a doctor asked Johnson, “Who taught you how to pray?”

Johnson’s answer: “Jesus.”

He said, “They called me Pastor Dave. I said, ‘I am not a pastor,’ but people would come to me and share concerns.”

‘God talks’

Johnson had low points, too. When Pam filed for divorce, he took a bottle of pain pills one night. Then he started to pray. A friend raced him to the hospital, where his stomach was pumped. He survived.

“Why I did that, I don’t know, but I was so depressed,” he said. “That could have taken me under, but I had faith.”

He has since talked two women out of taking their own lives. He talked to one of them on the phone for eight hours, the other five hours. “I told them, ‘God has more for you to do.’ It wasn’t me who saved them. God saved them. He just used me as a go-between,” he said.

“God comes to me and talks to me. Sometimes I would walk all over Gibbon while in prayer. I’d walk across the highway and I never got hit by a car. If not for God, I wouldn’t be here. He still had work for me to do,” Johnson said.

Johnson has medical treatments in Omaha every six weeks. Three years ago, cancer was found on one of his two no-longer-working kidneys, which remain along with his transplanted kidneys. Doctors removed it by “freezing it and blasting it off,” he said. “That was a miracle.”

He always prays with the surgeon and medical staff before surgery. One day, as a nurse walked him down a hospital hallway, a doctor came by and said, “You’re Dave Johnson. I know you because you said the most wonderful prayer for all of us that day. I’ll never forget that.”

Johnson replied humbly, “God gave me the words.” He often sings to other patients in the hospital. His voice draws admirers from the medical staff, too.

Still working

Despite his blindness, Johnson kept working. For 22 years, he worked with his sighted brother refilling vending machines along I-80, a program run by the Nebraska Business Enterprise program that offers small business opportunities to the visually impaired.

He has been involved with the Nebraska Office for the Visually Impaired, a support group he joined 30 years ago. Today, he runs it. It meets monthly at Kearney Manor.

“I tried to learn Braille, but my fingertips could not feel it. When I went blind, 13% of blind people used Braille. Now it’s just 4% because technology has changed,” he said.

He puts up plasterboard and insulation. He hangs doors and builds closets “using patience and tools for blind people.” He has taken apart a five-horsepower lawn mower and put it back together. He remembers doing that when he had his vision.

He also plants a garden. He nails together 20 2-by-4s for a frame, runs the rototiller, and uses his hoe as a guide. “I can feel the soil to see if anything is growing,” he said.

He helped a friend rip shingles off his roof after it was damaged by hail. “I did it when I was sighted, so what’s the difference? Now I have fun,” Johnson said.

He has a gadget with a human voice that tells him whether a bill is a $1 bill or a $5. He can sense by a coin’s thickness whether he’s holding a dime, a penny or a quarter. He listens to sports, whether college, high school or professional.

“I love sharing with people. That’s why God let me be blind,” he said. “We all need to have fear, but if we trust in God, God is with us. He is right here with me, so I don’t worry about things like a lot of people do.”

After he installed a drop ceiling in the basement, a friend came over with a level and tape measure to prove he’d gotten it level.

He had.

The friend was astonished. “He said, ‘What would take me two weeks you did in two hours,’” Johnson said. “I said, ‘But what else have I got to do?’”