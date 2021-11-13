Bless this food: Rev. Neal Hock cooks so his guests know what it means to eat well

Now, his responsibilities at the Newman Center and as vocations director for the Diocese of Grand Island limit his entertaining opportunities to just four or five times a year.

“It takes about 35 hours to prepare everything, with about eight of those hours spent cooking the day of the meal. It is a commitment, but so worth it,” he said.

His favorite part of the meal? “Desserts, absolutely!” he said. He makes several kinds of gelato. His favorite is a café latte gelato with a small piece of chocolate torte and a vanilla bean roasted pear.

He bakes desserts, too, including his own original artistic strawberry short cake, an angel food cake with butter cream frosting, strawberry gelato and a chocolate glaze.

Nudged to the priesthood

When Hock was young, his father, Bernard, told a friend that Hock was going to become a Catholic priest, but Hock dismissed his early nudges toward that calling. He didn’t think he had the talent it required.

After graduating from McCook High School in 1996 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2000, he became an accountant for a grain company that specialized in premium grain. He enjoyed the challenges of rising and falling prices, the diversity of the work and more.