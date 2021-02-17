Blackouts unlikely for now; Southwest Power Pool eases alert to Level 1

COLUMBUS - The Southwest Power Pool declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 for its entire 14-state balancing authority area earlier this afternoon..
According to the SPP announcement, electricity generation currently is sufficient to serve systemwide demand across the region and to fully satisfy operating reserve requirements.
The alert stated: “We continue to urge all homes and businesses throughout our 14-state region to conserve electricity, but are not directing any interruptions of service at this time.
SPP advised the public to follow their service providers’ directions regarding local outages, tips for conservation and safety.
Previously, SPP had been at Level 2 since 6:28 p.m. Tuesday.