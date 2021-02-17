 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blackouts unlikely for now; Southwest Power Pool eases alert to Level 1
top story

Blackouts unlikely for now; Southwest Power Pool eases alert to Level 1

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS - The Southwest Power Pool declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 for its entire 14-state balancing authority area earlier this afternoon..

According to the SPP announcement, electricity generation currently is sufficient to serve systemwide demand across the region and to fully satisfy operating reserve requirements.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The alert stated: “We continue to urge all homes and businesses throughout our 14-state region to conserve electricity, but are not directing any interruptions of service at this time.

SPP advised the public to follow their service providers’ directions regarding local outages, tips for conservation and safety.

Previously, SPP had been at Level 2 since 6:28 p.m. Tuesday.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

State: Diplomacy with Iran still an option

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News