Blackberry Winter closes out Sunday's Concerts in the Park

“There are certain tonal colors and textures you can only get from having a live horn section,” said Johnson, who plays percussion and guitar. He also works as a registered piano technician.

After decades in the music business, Johnson looks at the current state of popular music and wonders how it will fare in the future.

“With modern music, the way it’s so synthetically and mechanically churned out, a lot of kids today aren’t even bothering to learn how to play instruments,” he said. “And that’s fine. Every generation has it’s development and enhancements in the arts, but the classic format of five guys standing around on stage, sweatin’ and playin’ their butts off, it’s kind of lost to the synthesizers and electronics and the sampling and the deejays.”

And when these groups do perform in public, Johnson believes that something as extraneous as the light show can superseded the music.