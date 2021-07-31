Blackberry Winter closes out Sunday's Concerts in the Park

KEARNEY — When it comes to performing on stage, Mick Johnson keeps an old adage in mind: “People tend to listen with their eyes.”
“I went to a Def Leppard concert a few years ago with my wife,” he said. “We couldn’t see the band because there was so much else happening on stage with the light show and the video screens. It’s become sensory overload, rather than focusing on the individual players.”
When Johnson performs with Blackberry Winter, the band focuses on what he calls “good classic rock and soul” with power horns, music from bands including Chicago, Doobie Brothers, Grass Roots, Huey Lewis and the News, the Spencer Davis Group and Wilson Pickett.
“We play a lot of the great classic material that we all enjoy,” he said. “The horns happen to be a common thread in all that. There are songs in our list that don’t have horns in the original arrangement, but we added them to accommodate the song.”
Johnson considers the use of a horn section as something that goes back to the birth of jazz and rock.
“There were horns, early on, and that’s just an element of the timeless sound of it,” he said. “If you can find the right group of guys, it creates a very special sound.”
Central Nebraska audiences can experience that sound when Blackberry Winter performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park. The free concert, presented by the Kearney Area Arts Council, concludes the 2021 Concerts in the Park series. The event includes food vendors, refreshments and family-friendly activities.
“There are certain tonal colors and textures you can only get from having a live horn section,” said Johnson, who plays percussion and guitar. He also works as a registered piano technician.
After decades in the music business, Johnson looks at the current state of popular music and wonders how it will fare in the future.
“With modern music, the way it’s so synthetically and mechanically churned out, a lot of kids today aren’t even bothering to learn how to play instruments,” he said. “And that’s fine. Every generation has it’s development and enhancements in the arts, but the classic format of five guys standing around on stage, sweatin’ and playin’ their butts off, it’s kind of lost to the synthesizers and electronics and the sampling and the deejays.”
And when these groups do perform in public, Johnson believes that something as extraneous as the light show can superseded the music.
“It’s an old cliché, but people tend to listen with their eyes a lot,” he said. “You can have two different people playing exactly the same notes and the same way, but it’s the one that knows how to visually put it on the plate and sell it that makes the difference. That’s the whole performance angle of it. And when you can have that intimate connection between the artist and the crowd, it also makes a huge difference.”
The members of Blackberry Winter tend to add songs to their set list that they enjoy playing like “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” by James Brown, “Vehicle” by Ides of March, “Colour My World,” by Chicago and “Midnight Hour” by Wilson Pickett.
“We look for those timeless classics, songs that when people hear them they don’t have to scratch their heads to think about how they know it,” he said. “It’s relatable music.”